In Kupiansk Sector, Drone Pilots Tracked Down And Destroyed Russian Vehicle In Hiding Place
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
“Another two units of enemy equipment minus - the jewelry and skillful work of our pilots. Accuracy and speed - the brigade's drone operators work without error. The enemy can hide, but no occupier can escape from our birds,” the video description reads.Read also: Large-scale fires in Kupiansk district following Russian airstrikes
As Ukrinform reported, operators of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces tracked down and destroyed a Russian invaders' Hyacinth-B howitzer with an FPV drone .
Photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign
