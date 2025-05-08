In Kupiansk Sector, Drone Pilots Tracked Down And Destroyed Russian Vehicle In Hiding Place

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk direction, pilots of the Rubaka unit's drones tracked down and destroyed the Russian invaders' transport in a hiding place.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Another two units of enemy equipment minus - the jewelry and skillful work of our pilots. Accuracy and speed - the brigade's drone operators work without error. The enemy can hide, but no occupier can escape from our birds,” the video description reads.

As Ukrinform reported, operators of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces tracked down and destroyed a Russian invaders' Hyacinth-B howitzer with an FPV drone .

Photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign