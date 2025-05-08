403
Canadian Premier Rebukes Trump's Canada Claims
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reportedly confronted U.S. President Donald Trump during their White House meeting, demanding he stop referring to Canada as the 51st state. Trump, known for his unconventional rhetoric, had repeatedly suggested acquiring Canada, describing the U.S.-Canada border as "artificial."
During the Oval Office encounter, Trump reiterated his vision of a U.S.-Canada union, calling it a "wonderful marriage" with "tremendous" potential benefits. He elaborated on his perspective, emphasizing the aesthetic appeal of a unified North America, drawing on his background in real estate development. "When you get rid of that artificially drawn line... when you look at that beautiful formation when it’s together, I’m a very artistic person," Trump stated.
Carney, however, firmly rejected the notion, asserting that "there are some places that are never for sale," drawing parallels to iconic landmarks like the Oval Office and Buckingham Palace. He emphasized Canada's sovereignty, stating, "Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it’s not for sale, it won’t be for sale, ever." Despite this, he expressed a commitment to building a strong partnership between the two nations.
Following the meeting, Carney disclosed to reporters that he had directly asked Trump to refrain from using the 51st state terminology, deeming it "not useful." While acknowledging Trump's right to express his views as US President, Carney's direct address underscores the sensitivity of the issue and the Canadian government's firm stance on its independence.
