Magrabi Health Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence and Innovation in Specialized Healthcare
Jeddah:
Magrabi Health marks its 70th anniversary, commemorating seven decades of pioneering medical advancements, leadership, and unwavering commitment to patient-centric care across the Middle East. This milestone pays tribute to the vision of the first ophthalmologist in Saudi Arabia, the late Dr. Amin El-Maghraby, who in 1955 founded t’e region’s first private specialized eye center, and Dr. Akef El-Maghraby, who expanded this legacy by opening the first private eye hospital in 1975 - laying the foundations for what has become one of’the region’s most trusted names in specialized healthcare. Today, Magrabi Health operates more than 40 hospitals and medical centers across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Yemen, delivering expert care in Eye, ENT, Dental, and most recently, Aesthetics through its Mayam Aesthetics brand.
At the heart of Magrabi Health’s model is a deep commitment to personalized healthcare, offering multiple tailored solutions to address each patie’t’s unique needs. This contributes to improving patients' medical experiences with individualized attention and treatments specific to their needs rather than generalized care approaches. To support this goal, Magrabi Health recruits highly trained, top-caliber experts, applies the highest global healthcare quality standards, and relies on the latest diagnostic and AI-enabled technologies.
Having established itself as the market leaders in Saudi Arabia and leveraging a highly capable management team, Magrabi Health has achieved remarkable success in ophthalmology - screening over 2 million patients a year in the Middle East and conducting over 200,000 surgeries annually in the region. With a deep understanding of the market and a successful business model, the company also aspires to achieve the same success in its Dentistry and ENT (Ear Nose and Throat) verticals. In Dentistry, after starting with only 7 clinics, Magrabi Health now boasts of 200 dental chairs and the focus is steadily shifting to increasing the market share through expansions and strategic acquisitions.
Magrabi Health has also identified potential in the aesthetics industry and its most recent venture has been the launch of Mayam Aesth–tics – its first specialty aesthetic center in Jeddah. With plans to initiate two more aesthetic centers in Riyadh by the end of this year, Magrabi Health plans to achieve greater market share and leadership position in this s gment.
Continuing its legacy as a pioneer in specialized healthcare and a leader in transforming eye care in the Middle East, Magrabi Health has achieved numerous historic milestones. It was the first in the region to perform a corneal transplant, the first in the Middle East - and second worldwide - to perform LASIK vision correction, and the first to perform cataract surgery. These groundbreaking achievements paved the way for advanced refractive and surgical procedures that are now standard practice. Today, Magrabi Health continues to lead in ophthalmology, ENT, dental care, and, most recently, aesthetics - emphasizing sub-specialized, expert-driven, and personalized care across all disciplines.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mutasim Alireza, Chief Executive Officer, Magrabi Health said: “As Magrabi Health marks 70 years of excellence, we reflect with pride and gratitude on a legacy built on the trust of our patients, the dedication of our teams, and the lives we have been privileged to improve. Our growth as a leading specialized healthcare provider underscores our commitment to combining clinical excellence with tailored, high-quality care that improves health outcomes across the communities we serve.
As we continue to expand through new hospitals and centers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, we remain focused on increasing access to specialized care while staying true to the values that have earned generations of trust. Looking ahead, we are committed to further advancing healthcare through innovation, digital transformation, and continued investment in sub-specialized expertise, ensuring that every patient, in every community we serve, receives care that is personalized, expert, and delivered with compassio”.”
Mr. Alireza also emphasi“ed, “Magrabi Health has always been focused on providing exceptional patient experiences. We have a scientific process of measuring patient experiences by implementing regular patient experience surveys, analyzing and measuring the outcomes and implementing actions for regular improvements. Over the years we have successfully achieved some of the best ratings in the region and our constant endeavor is to raise these benc”marks.”
The celebrations of the milestone event also saw the unveiling of the 70 Year Shield that “ignifies “70 Years of Trust, Built”A–ound You” – a symbol of individual patient centric approach built on commitment and compassion. This is also a reflection of how Magrabi Health has grown in response to patient and community demand for greater access to specialized care.
Commenting on this landmark celebration Dr. Abdulrahman Barzangi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer / Chief Operating Officer, Magra“i Health, said: “Embracing innovation has been central’to Magrabi Health’s sustained leadership. From being early adopters of AI-powered diagnostics, including diabetic retinopathy screening, to continuously integrating cutting-edge medical technologies, we have always strived to set new benchmarks in patient care. These advancements not only’reinforce the brand’s reputation but also drive sustainable growth and foster deepe” trust with pat“ents.” He also added: “At Magrabi Health we also nurture a culture of strong sense of social responsibility, continuing to deliver free community screenings, support public health initiatives, and partner with non-profits and charitable organizations to increase access to quality care. Through educational campaigns and proactive outreach, the organization is committed to empowering and uplifting the communities it serves.”
As Magrabi Health reflects on its 70-year journey, the organization stands as a testament to what visionary leadership, medical excellence, and a deep commitment to community wellbeing can achieve. With an eye firmly on the future, Magrabi Health remains dedicated to advancing healthcare standards, expanding access to world-class treatment, and continuing its legacy of transforming lives across the region.
