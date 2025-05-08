Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights Of 75+ Companies And Drugs Under Clinical Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Learn about drug types, stages, administration routes, and molecular classifications. Explore therapies under development, emerging drugs, and key players like Sage Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Depressive Disorder - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an extensive examination of the dynamic landscape surrounding Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), presenting insights into 75+ companies and a similar number of pipeline drugs. The report details the profiles of clinical and nonclinical stage products while providing a comprehensive therapeutics assessment by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. It also casts light on inactive products within this space, providing a complete overview of current trends and future prospects.

This detailed report includes an analysis of the present scenario and growth potential for MDD treatments. Crucial components encompass the disorder's comprehensive overview and treatment guidelines, alongside the commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline products under development. A vivid description of each drug is provided, outlining their mechanisms of action, status in clinical trials, NDA approvals, and product development activities including technology use, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other relevant details.

Report Highlights

The MDD R&D landscape is undergoing significant evolution, with numerous companies and academic institutions seeking to address challenges and leverage opportunities in the field. The therapies under development are innovative, aiming to transform treatment approaches for MDD.

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs

This section delves into a detailed analysis of various drugs in different development stages, from Phase I to Discovery. The segment includes insights into clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, and the latest industry news and updates.



SAGE-217 by Sage Therapeutics: An investigational oral neuroactive steroid, submitted for FDA approval in collaboration with Biogen.

REL-1017 by Relmada Therapeutics, Inc: An NMDAR channel blocker in Phase 3 registration, granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Seltorexant by Minerva Sciences: In Phase III development for insomnia and mood disorders, particularly MDD.

SP-624 by Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Under Phase II evaluation for MDD treatment efficacy against a placebo.

SPL026 by Small Pharma: Conducting the world's first DMT clinical trial for depression, in collaboration with Imperial College London. PDC-1421 by BioLite Inc: Currently in Phase II, focuses on norepinephrine membrane transport inhibition for MDD treatment.

Therapeutic Assessment

A detailed assessment of MDD drugs is presented, covering 75+ key players. SAGE Therapeutics leads with its candidate in preregistration. The report segments products by clinical development phases such as late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), early-stage (Phase I), and preclinical and discovery candidates.

Development Activities and Insights

Pipeline development encompasses collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and licensing activities with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging MDD drugs. The report highlights unmet medical needs, the impact of drugs, and provides a pipeline product profile assessment.

Key Market Players

Prominent industry players include GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, AbbVie, Gedeon Richter, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and more.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Executive Summary

Major Depressive Disorder: Overview



Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Major Depressive Disorder - The Publisher's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder Key Companies

Major Depressive Disorder Key Products

Major Depressive Disorder - Unmet Needs

Major Depressive Disorder - Market Drivers and Barriers

Major Depressive Disorder - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Major Depressive Disorder Analyst Views

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GH Research

Praxis Precision Medicines

AbbVie

Gedeon Richter

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Relmada Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics

Janssen Research & Development

Minerva Neurosciences

Takeda

Neurocrine Biosciences Pherin Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900