How To Maximise The IP In Your Business: Building And Managing A Patent Portfolio To Best Support Your Business Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 3, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert trainers will explain how to meet the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme and how to manage the costs effectively, in order to achieve maximum coverage on minimum budget.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Managing a Patent Portfolio to Best Support your Business Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive one-day course will take you through the IP commercialisation process and explain how to maximise the IP in your business.

The expert trainers will explain how to meet the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme and how to manage the costs effectively, in order to achieve maximum coverage on minimum budget.

This practical and intense one-day course will take you through preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation and managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement. Using their extensive knowledge and industry experience the trainers will provide you with strategies to exploit your portfolio, maximising it's full potential.

Key topics included in this course include:



Working as a multinational team to file and prosecute patent application

Meeting the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme

Managing a cost-effective patent filing programme

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation

Managing a patent portfolio with a view to detecting infringement

Strategies to exploit your patent portfolio Maximising your patent portfolio

Benefits of attending



Gain practical tips enabling you to build a successful patent portfolio

Understand the multinational aspects of developing and maintaining a patent portfolio

Gain an insight into how other businesses are addressing the issues and pressures facing them

Learn ways to maximise your growing portfolio

Hear top rated speakers outlining the issues and pressures facing industry today Identify techniques to overcome the issues surrounding managing an existing portfolio

You will also have the opportunity to network with peers facing the same challenges as you in managing or advising on a patent portfolio.

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



In-house patent lawyers/agents

Private practice patent lawyers/agents

IP lawyers and legal advisors

Senior patent administrators and paralegals Others responsible for managing a patent portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

What is a patent portfolio good for?



Patent protection - general aspects

Translating innovation into inventions

Translating inventions into patent applications

Creation of a patent portfolio Maintenance of a patent portfolio

Internal processes and governance



Budgeting

IP stagegate/agile models

Invention disclosure forms

Patent Committees (who has the authority?) Inventors rewards and recognition programmes

Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 1



Managing the drafting process

Patent filing strategy

Selecting territorial coverage

Managing and understanding patent portfolio information Coordinating prosecution of a patent family

Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 2



Growing a patent portfolio - generation of inventions

The transition from start-up to multinational

Outsourcing strategies - what to keep internal / what to externalize

Working effectively with patent agents and agents' selection Monitoring patent agents' performance

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget



Matching patent filing with commercial strategy

Treatment of higher and lower priority cases

Keeping your patent portfolio fresh External collaborations: How to split the patent rights?

Ensuring quality of a patent portfolio



Analysing for quality

Patent portfolio pruning Communicating internally about patents

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation



Drafting patent applications with litigation considerations in mind

Identifying territories for your patent filing programme

Co-ordinating prosecution of patent families across jurisdictions

Liaison between prosecutor and litigator The prospects of settlement

Managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement



Reviewing your patent portfolio

Watching your competitors Infringement hunting

Strategies to exploit your portfolio - extracting value from your patent portfolio



Connections between patent portfolio management and value extraction

Processes for optimising value extraction, mapping, ranking systems, claim charting Patent licensing and enforcement

Maximising your patent portfolio - when dreams and budgets collide



Key takeaways Discussion and final questions

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900