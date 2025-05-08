How To Maximise The IP In Your Business: Building And Managing A Patent Portfolio To Best Support Your Business Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 3, 2025)
This comprehensive one-day course will take you through the IP commercialisation process and explain how to maximise the IP in your business.
The expert trainers will explain how to meet the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme and how to manage the costs effectively, in order to achieve maximum coverage on minimum budget.
This practical and intense one-day course will take you through preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation and managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement. Using their extensive knowledge and industry experience the trainers will provide you with strategies to exploit your portfolio, maximising it's full potential.
Key topics included in this course include:
- Working as a multinational team to file and prosecute patent application Meeting the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme Managing a cost-effective patent filing programme Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation Managing a patent portfolio with a view to detecting infringement Strategies to exploit your patent portfolio Maximising your patent portfolio
Benefits of attending
- Gain practical tips enabling you to build a successful patent portfolio Understand the multinational aspects of developing and maintaining a patent portfolio Gain an insight into how other businesses are addressing the issues and pressures facing them Learn ways to maximise your growing portfolio Hear top rated speakers outlining the issues and pressures facing industry today Identify techniques to overcome the issues surrounding managing an existing portfolio
You will also have the opportunity to network with peers facing the same challenges as you in managing or advising on a patent portfolio.
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house patent lawyers/agents Private practice patent lawyers/agents IP lawyers and legal advisors Senior patent administrators and paralegals Others responsible for managing a patent portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
What is a patent portfolio good for?
- Patent protection - general aspects Translating innovation into inventions Translating inventions into patent applications Creation of a patent portfolio Maintenance of a patent portfolio
Internal processes and governance
- Budgeting IP stagegate/agile models Invention disclosure forms Patent Committees (who has the authority?) Inventors rewards and recognition programmes
Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 1
- Managing the drafting process Patent filing strategy Selecting territorial coverage Managing and understanding patent portfolio information Coordinating prosecution of a patent family
Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 2
- Growing a patent portfolio - generation of inventions The transition from start-up to multinational Outsourcing strategies - what to keep internal / what to externalize Working effectively with patent agents and agents' selection Monitoring patent agents' performance
Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget
- Matching patent filing with commercial strategy Treatment of higher and lower priority cases Keeping your patent portfolio fresh External collaborations: How to split the patent rights?
Ensuring quality of a patent portfolio
- Analysing for quality Patent portfolio pruning Communicating internally about patents
Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation
- Drafting patent applications with litigation considerations in mind Identifying territories for your patent filing programme Co-ordinating prosecution of patent families across jurisdictions Liaison between prosecutor and litigator The prospects of settlement
Managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement
- Reviewing your patent portfolio Watching your competitors Infringement hunting
Strategies to exploit your portfolio - extracting value from your patent portfolio
- Connections between patent portfolio management and value extraction Processes for optimising value extraction, mapping, ranking systems, claim charting Patent licensing and enforcement
Maximising your patent portfolio - when dreams and budgets collide
- Key takeaways Discussion and final questions
