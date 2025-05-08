Engarde® Body Armor Partners With Tacsource To Expand Distribution In Australia And New Zealand

- J. LuitenAMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLANDS, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EnGardebody armor , a global leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with TacSource Group, a premier tactical gear supplier in Australia and New Zealand.Through this collaboration, TacSource will offer a range of EnGardebody armor products-providing access to world-class ballistic protection for law enforcement, military, security, and emergency response professionals across the region.“TacSource shares our mission to protect those who protect others,” said Iwan Luiten from EnGarde.“Their strong presence in the tactical and first responder communities, along with their commitment to service and quality, makes them an ideal distribution partner.”Headquartered in the Netherlands, EnGardebody armor is trusted by professionals in over 50 countries. Their ballistic vests, plate carriers, and armor systems are engineered to meet and exceed international safety standards delivering maximum performance without compromising comfort or mobility.Founded in 2015, TacSource has quickly grown into one of Australia and New Zealand's most respected tactical suppliers. With a flagship retail hub in Brisbane-the country's largest tactical store-and a widely used eCommerce platform, TacSource serves a broad customer base that includes military, law enforcement, corrections, fire and rescue, paramedics, and outdoor professionals.This partnership strengthens EnGarde's global distribution network and ensures that professionals across Australia and New Zealand have access to elite protective solutions-backed by the customer service excellence both companies are known for.To learn more or browse EnGardebody armor products in Australia and New Zealand, visit .

