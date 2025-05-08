403
Pakistani Forces Down Suspected Indian Drones
(MENAFN) At least one individual lost their life after Pakistani security forces brought down a drone suspected to be of Indian origin, according to a local broadcaster.
The remnants of two other drones were also retrieved from separate areas in the Punjab and Sindh provinces.
Residents in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, reportedly heard three powerful blasts, stirring concern among the local population.
In the southern Sindh province, within the Ghotki district near the Indian border, a drone crashed, resulting in two victims, one of whom later died.
According to police chief Samiullah Soomro, the two individuals were agricultural workers engaged in farming activities when the drone went down.
They were taken to a nearby medical facility, where one succumbed to injuries.
In a separate episode, the Pakistani military shot down another suspected Indian drone early on Wednesday in the Gujranwala district of Punjab.
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmad informed the media that the drone debris landed in an agricultural area, with no injuries or property damage recorded.
Additionally, authorities recovered drone fragments in the Dhman locality of Punjab’s Chakwal district, based on police accounts shared with the broadcaster.
Fortunately, no harm or losses were reported in that case.
Meanwhile, multiple detonations were heard near an airport in Lahore, adding to the tension in the region.
