Port Sudan Faces Drone Attack for Fifth Consecutive Day
(MENAFN) The eastern Sudanese city of Port Sudan was struck by another drone attack this Thursday morning, marking the fifth consecutive day of such incidents amid the ongoing intense fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions across the city, with the Sudanese army's air defenses reportedly engaging the attack for approximately 45 minutes. These witnesses also indicated that the drone's target was the air force college headquarters in Port Sudan.
At present, there is no information available concerning casualties or the extent of the damage. Neither the army nor the RSF has released an immediate statement regarding this latest attack.
Since the outbreak of clashes with the RSF in April 2023, the Red Sea port city has become Sudan's temporary administrative capital and the de facto seat of its government.
Sudanese officials have repeatedly accused the rebel RSF of launching drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in northern cities such as Merowe, Dongola, Dabba, and Atbara, targeting facilities like power stations.
The conflict between the RSF and the army, which began in April 2023 due to a power struggle, has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis and a significant loss of life. According to the United Nations and local authorities, over 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced. However, research by US scholars estimates the death toll to be around 130,000.
