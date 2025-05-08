Cadent Chooses Overit's FSM Platform To Modernise Its Field Operations For 3,600 Users Across The UK

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the UK's largest gas distribution network and GD4S member, has selected OverIT as its new strategic Field Service Management (FSM) software partner. The deployment of OverIT NextGen Platform will support 3,600 users (incl. field engineers and back-office teams), streamlining operations and driving innovation across Cadent's expansive 82,000-mile gas pipeline network.

Serving over 11 million customers across its five networks (from North West to South East) and England's three biggest cities, Cadent operates within one of the UK's most complex and high-pressure utility environments. In this context, field efficiency, safety, and responsiveness are essential to ensuring a reliable delivery of energy to homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools. Cadent's decision to partner with OverIT reflects its commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure.

The OverIT NextGen Platform offers a utility-specific, modern, and flexible solution capable of ensuring business continuity and improving operational excellence and reliability, even under the pressure of mission-critical operations. It provides end-to-end FSM capabilities, covering every phase of the field service lifecycle, from scheduling to mobile execution, within a single, integrated environment. Users will benefit from being able to access a single source of truth system, improving data access and streamlining workflows.

Ultimately, Cadent's selection of OverIT was driven by the demonstrated track record of complex implementations for utilities across the globe, combined with OverIT's deep expertise and knowledge of gas utility operations and processes.

Simon Eves, Head of IT Business Partnering at Cadent

"As a future-focused business, implementing a new strategic Field Services Management solution is important for us to keep our systems modern. Our IT and Business Teams are excited to partner with OverIT and we'll be working very closely over the next 12 months and beyond, to bring the best from its excellent product set to bear in Energy and Customer Operations."

Paolo Bergamo, CEO at OverIT

"We are extremely excited to support Cadent, a true leader in the gas utility sector. We look forward to a strong, long-term partnership, providing Cadent with the field service tools, technology, and support it needs to manage its mission-critical operations and ensure the safe and reliable delivery of energy to millions of customers across the UK."

Cadent is the UK's largest gas distribution network with a 200-year legacy. We are in a unique position to build on strong foundations whilst encouraging the curiosity to think differently and the courage to embrace change. Day to day we continue to operate, maintain and innovate the UK's largest gas network, transporting gas safely and protecting people in an emergency. Our skilled engineers and specialists remain committed to the communities we serve, working day and night to ensure gas reaches 11 million homes from Cumbria to North London and the Welsh Borders to East Anglia, to keep your energy flowing.

Here at Cadent we support the Government's plans to reach Net Zero by 2050. That means we're backing the introduction of hydrogen as a low carbon alternative to natural gas for the future. We know people love the controllability of gas and, with our network already in place, it makes sense to switch to the lower carbon alternative offered by hydrogen, which we believe can keep homes and businesses warm for generations to come.

Cadent manages the national gas emergency service free phone line on behalf of the gas industry - 0800 111 999*

Cadent Gas Ltd is owned by a consortium of global investors.

*All calls are recorded and may be monitored.

OverIT , backed by Bain Capital and Renaissance, is a multinational company with 25+ years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognised by premier global advisory and consulting organisations as a leading FSM, geospatial, and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise.

