UN Chief Urges De-Escalation in Port Sudan
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed deep concern regarding recent drone strikes in Port Sudan.
According to his spokesperson, these attacks have significantly disrupted humanitarian aid operations within the nation.
Guterres is "gravely concerned" about the worsening situation, highlighting that such an intensification could cause "large-scale civilian casualties" and inflict further damage on essential facilities and services.
The Secretary-General is also "alarmed" by the spread of violence into Port Sudan, an area that has previously functioned as a haven for those forced to flee Khartoum and other conflict-ridden regions.
Recent eyewitness accounts confirmed a fresh drone attack on the city, intensifying the violent confrontations between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary organization.
Reaffirming his stance, Guterres emphasized that all factions engaged in the conflict are bound by the principles of international humanitarian law.
"They must not direct attacks against civilians and civilian objects," his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, stated.
Additionally, he underlined the necessity for all sides to exercise every possible precaution to prevent or at least reduce unintended harm to civilians.
He also insisted on the urgent need to enable the swift and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected.
Moreover, Dujarric conveyed that the Secretary-General remains "concerned at the lack of political will" among the warring parties to return to negotiations.
Guterres urges all involved actors to approach existing peace-building efforts "constructively" in order to move toward a sustainable political resolution.
