Egypt, Greece Sign Strategic Partnership In Athens, Hold 1St Cooperation Council

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Greece signed a joint declaration on a strategic partnership and co-chaired the first meeting of their High-Level Cooperation Council in Athens on Wednesday, during an official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

President Al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presided over the meetings. Ambassador Mohamed El Shennawy, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, stated that the engagement included a bilateral discussion session, followed by an expanded session attended by the delegations of both countries, and subsequently, participation in a luncheon hosted by the Greek Prime Minister in honour of President Al-Sisi.

El Shennawy explained that the talks covered the entirety of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. This included intensifying cooperation within the framework of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus. Discussions also addressed the latest regional developments, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip. Both sides stressed the importance of resuming the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, releasing prisoners and hostages, and ensuring the delivery of sufficient quantities of relief aid to the Strip to address the escalating humanitarian crisis. They also affirmed the importance of implementing the two-state solution as the sole guarantee for achieving lasting peace and sustainable stability in the region, emphasising the need for concerted regional and international efforts to prevent escalation or expansion of the conflict.

The spokesperson added that the talks also touched upon developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region. President Al-Sisi welcomed current de-escalation efforts, expressing his aspiration to leverage this positive atmosphere to resolve any existing disputes, thereby enabling maximum benefit from natural resources for the peoples of the region. The two sides also discussed developments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, maritime security in the Red Sea, as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis.







Following the talks, President Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Mitsotakis signed the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Egypt and Greece. They also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding in various fields, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations.

The presidential spokesperson mentioned that President Sisi and the Greek Prime Minister co-chaired the first meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between Egypt and Greece. During this meeting, the progress of bilateral cooperation and the executive status of ongoing joint projects in various fields were reviewed. Foremost among these is the electricity interconnection project between the two countries, known as GREGY. This project is considered a significant strategic step towards enhancing energy security in the region and the European Union, being the first direct link for clean energy from Egypt to Europe via Greece. Cooperation in technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, legal migration, and the recruitment of seasonal labour was also discussed.

During the Cooperation Council meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasised its importance as a qualitative leap in bilateral relations, enhancing close communication and coordination between the two countries on issues of common interest. He noted that the Council also supports bilateral economic and development cooperation, the exchange of expertise, and integration in vital areas such as transport, environment, maritime security, education, manufacturing industries, and energy, as well as in combating illegal migration and terrorism, based on Egypt's successful experience in these fields.

Following their discussions, the two leaders held a press conference. President Al-Sisi, in his remarks, expressed his“sincere appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality.” He reaffirmed“Egypt's firm interest in strengthening its strategic partnership with Greece,” describing it as“a model to be emulated in our region, as it is based on strong historical ties between our two friendly peoples and is founded on mutual respect and a shared desire to develop cooperation in various fields.”

President Al-Sisi specifically addressed rumours concerning Saint Catherine's Monastery, stating,“I am deeply disturbed when I hear what is rumoured that Egypt might take negative action against Saint Catherine's Monastery, because this contradicts Egypt's principles and tolerance.” He affirmed“the Egyptian state's commitment to the contract between the monastery and the state, which is an eternal contract that will not be touched, especially since the monastery houses the relics of a great saint.” He added,“I stress that I was keen to clarify this matter myself and mention it directly to refute malicious rumours.”

He highlighted the signing of the“Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between Egypt and Greece,” which he said“consolidates the deep and distinguished relations between our two friendly countries and establishes a new phase of close cooperation on all levels.” The President also referred to the High-Level Cooperation Council as“a milestone and a qualitative leap in the course of Egyptian-Greek relations.”

On the GREGY electricity interconnection project, President Sisi affirmed“the paramount importance we attach” to it, calling it“a strategic step with regional and international dimensions, being the first direct link for clean energy from Egypt to Europe via Greece.”

Regarding regional issues, President Al-Sisi discussed the“dangerous developments in the Middle East resulting from the Israeli war on Gaza, and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip for eighteen months.” He affirmed“Egypt's firm position on the necessity of resuming the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, releasing prisoners and hostages, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities, and rejecting the use of starvation and denial of medical services as a weapon against civilians.” He stressed the need for“a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders,” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President Al-Sisi also welcomed“current de-escalation efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean” and noted that views were identical with Prime Minister Mitsotakis on“the necessity of settling disputes by peaceful means” in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, and regarding maritime security in the Red Sea and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In conclusion, President Al-Sisi affirmed“Egypt's firm commitment to strengthening cooperation with Greece.”