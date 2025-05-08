403
Pakistan pledges retaliation for Indian cross-border assaults
(MENAFN) Pakistan has pledged a strong response after accusing India of conducting deadly cross-border strikes that Islamabad claims targeted civilian areas. The Indian military launched missile and drone attacks early Wednesday, describing the operation as retaliation for a terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir last month that killed 26 civilians. India blames Pakistan for sheltering the group responsible.
Following an emergency session led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s National Security Committee condemned the Indian operation as an “unprovoked, cowardly, and unlawful act of war.” It rejected India’s claims about targeting terrorist camps, asserting that the locations hit were civilian and that the alleged terror sites are “fabricated.” Pakistan also reported at least 26 deaths and 46 injuries and claimed to have shot down five Indian aircraft, including drones and fighter jets.
The Pakistani government warned it would respond “at a time, place, and manner of its choosing,” and called on the international community to hold India accountable for breaching international law.
India, meanwhile, defended its actions under Operation Sindoor, labeling the strike as “measured” and aimed specifically at facilities linked to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). India has identified The Resistance Front—a LeT-linked group—as the perpetrator of the Kashmir attack.
Russia, commenting on the situation, condemned the initial terrorist attack and called for both nations to avoid escalation, urging dialogue and restraint.
