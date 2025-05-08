403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan pleads to International Court of Justice
(MENAFN) The court stated that Jordan’s argument is due to at four in the evening according to The Hague time (five evening at Amman time), and will take up to thirty minutes.
On Monday, hearings about Israel`s duties will be made public, when it comes to the existence of the United Nations as well as additional global establishments in the occupied Palestinian lands, and that will presume till Friday, second of May, in this year.
The court`s plan clarified that fort four nations along with four international establishments had voiced their desire to take part in the measures in front of the court.
S-Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, as well as Spain gave on Tuesday their verbal pleadings.
Nine nations will be giving their arguments on Wednesday as the United States argument is to start at ten in the morning and finishing off with Luxembourg at five forty-five.
The court will also let Russia, France, Hungary, Turkey, Iran, Jordan, and Kuwait to give their arguments in front of the court.
On Monday, hearings about Israel`s duties will be made public, when it comes to the existence of the United Nations as well as additional global establishments in the occupied Palestinian lands, and that will presume till Friday, second of May, in this year.
The court`s plan clarified that fort four nations along with four international establishments had voiced their desire to take part in the measures in front of the court.
S-Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, as well as Spain gave on Tuesday their verbal pleadings.
Nine nations will be giving their arguments on Wednesday as the United States argument is to start at ten in the morning and finishing off with Luxembourg at five forty-five.
The court will also let Russia, France, Hungary, Turkey, Iran, Jordan, and Kuwait to give their arguments in front of the court.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment