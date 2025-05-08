Novonesis Delivered A Strong Q1 With 11% Organic Growth And Confirms Full-Year Outlook

The sales growth was broad-based across both regions and industries. Emerging markets grew by 15% organically, and developed markets increased by 9%. Across all sales areas, the company delivered double-digit growth in the quarter.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO, says:

“We started the year with strong sales growth and earnings. This is a testament to our innovative solutions, resilient global business model, and our ability to continue to meet the increasing demand for biosolutions in an ever-changing world.”

“Emerging markets were a key growth driver, and all our four sales areas grew by double digits. We're pleased with our progress, and we maintain our full-year financial outlook.”

“Overall, our Q1 performance underscores the value of our solutions in helping customers do more with less-enabling higher yields, improved throughput, enhanced performance, and greater benefits. And it shows that growth and planet stewardship can be two sides of the same coin.”

During the first three months of the financial year, Novonesis launched six innovations including an advanced protease portfolio for swift and efficient stain removal.

Divisional sales performance organic

In the first three months of the financial year, Food & Health Biosolutions grew by 12%, while Planetary Health Biosolutions grew by 11%.

In Food & Health Biosolutions, Food & Beverages grew by 11% with double-digit growth across most categories. In Human Health, organic sales growth was 13% driven by a strong development in Dietary Supplements.

In Planetary Health Biosolutions, Household Care grew by 12%. The strong performance was driven by increased penetration and innovation. Agriculture, Energy & Tech grew by 10% driven by double-digit growth in Energy and Tech.

Regional performance organic

For the first quarter, emerging markets grew by 15% driven by all sales areas. Developed markets grew by 9%, driven by innovation.

For Q1 2025, organic growth rates by geography were 14% in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 7% in North America, 9% in Asia Pacific, and 18% in Latin America.

Outlook for 2025

The 2025 outlook is maintained at 5-8% organic sales growth (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries) and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 37-38% despite current currency headwinds.

The 2025 outlook is based on current levels of global trade tariffs. Our strong global setup, including flexible regional production capabilities, creates a diversified and resilient business. Additionally, we have confidence in passing on incremental cost driven by tariffs. As a result, we expect no or only marginal net impact from tariffs.

