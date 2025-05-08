Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Implements Temporary Victory Day Ceasefire


2025-05-08 01:29:33
(MENAFN) Russia’s solo decision to halt hostilities has now come into force and is expected to last until midnight on May 11.

This pause in combat was declared following an order by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin introduced the temporary halt in military actions to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day—a significant national observance that honors the 1945 triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not endorse the proposal. He further advised international visitors to avoid attending the Moscow festivities, emphasizing that he "could not guarantee their security."

Moscow strongly criticized his warning, describing the statement as "threats."

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, issued a stern message stating that should Ukraine breach the ceasefire, the Russian military would deliver "an adequate and effective response."

