Rural Wedding Venues See Booking Boom As Summer Nears

AMMAN - As summer approaches, wedding bookings across Jordan are on the rise, with both farms and traditional wedding halls reporting increased demand, particularly in rural venues, according to sector stakeholders.

Industry representatives told The Jordan Times that the spike in bookings reflects not only seasonal patterns but also evolving consumer preferences and economic considerations.

“Farms in areas such as Madaba and Jerash are becoming increasingly popular for weddings, offering couples more spacious and cost-effective alternatives to city-based venues,” said Mamun Al Manaseer, head of the Wedding Venues and Planning Businesses Association.

“So far, bookings have surged by no less than 25 per cent since the beginning of May,” he added.

These rural venues have seen steadily growing demand in recent years, with many farm owners investing in infrastructure tailored to the wedding market.

Mohammad Hamarneh, a farm owner in Jerash, said bookings at his venue began increasing in late April.“Couples are seeking natural settings that also align with their budgets. We provide complete packages, including sound systems and decorations, at a lower cost than most urban halls,” he said.

In Amman, event organisers also confirmed a rise in bookings. However, they noted that clients are becoming more budget-conscious, often negotiating prices and requesting customised service packages.

“We've seen a significant increase in demand since May,” said Laith Khatib, an events manager and photographer.“Weddings are a form of social and economic expression. When people feel even slightly more financially secure, spending tends to increase in sectors like hospitality and events.”

Industry insiders expect the upward trend to continue into September, with weekends and national holidays remaining the most sought-after dates.