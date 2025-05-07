Concierge Auctions Announces $200M Lineup For Live Global Sales In Londonvvvv

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Top properties from around the world to auction live over the course of two days at the firm's most anticipated auction events this year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring a selection of top luxury properties from across the globe, Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its Global Sale lineup including three premier London estates in Belgravia The Strand, and Chelsea Creek in addition to nearly a dozen more properties around the globe. Bidding will close live, over the course of two days, at separate venues on 29 May at Sotheby's London and 30 May at the Mandarin Oriental.

The Sotheby's International Realty properties selling 29 May at Sotheby's London include:

7 Chester Street, Belgravia, London

Blending Mayfair grandeur with Belgravia charm, 7 Chester Street is a late-Georgian masterpiece by Thomas Cubitt, offering 370 square meters across five elegant floors. Featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, soaring double-height drawing rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a grand principal suite, the home seamlessly merges period detail with modern luxury. Expansive reception rooms open to a private terrace, just steps from Buckingham Palace Gardens and moments from Hyde Park and Mayfair.

Originally listed for £12.75 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Darcy Hunt of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between £4.75 million and £7.5 million. Bidding will open 15 May and close 29 May. Images can be viewed here with credits to United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty.

39 Craven Street, The Strand, London

Timeless elegance meets London heritage at this Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse on Craven Street, steps from Covent Garden and the Thames. Spanning 683 square meters over seven floors with a private lift, it offers three reception rooms, six bathrooms, staff quarters, private parking with EV charging, a bespoke kitchen, smart systems, and a server room-once home to icons like Benjamin Franklin and Herman Melville, now a rare freehold in the cultural heart of the West End.

Originally listed for £8 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Andrew Chambers of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between £3 million and £6 million. Bidding will open 16 May and close 29 May. Images can be viewed here with credits to United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty.

Kings Tower, Chelsea Creek, London

Perched on Kings Tower's 19th floor, this new 120-square-meter residence showcases London's dramatic skyline through wall-to-wall glass. With three bedrooms, three baths, refined parquet floors and a custom Miele kitchen, the open design extends to an 11-square-meter balcony suspended above the cityscape. Residents access the exclusive Halcyon Club featuring a sky lounge, cinemas, wellness facilities and round-the-clock concierge, all strategically positioned between Chelsea, Fulham and Imperial Wharf with premium shopping and riverside amenities nearby.

Originally listed for £3 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Katya Zenkovich of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between £1 million and £2 million. Bidding will open 14 May and close 29 May. Images can be viewed here with credits to United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty.

200 East 7000 South, Hyrum, Utah

This 154-acre Hyrum, Utah estate offers over 70,000 square feet of imaginative luxury, including a 40,807-square-foot main residence with eight en-suite bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and whimsical Disney-inspired spaces like Swiss Family Robinson bunkrooms and a Tiki Hut replica. A Star Wars-style tunnel connects to a 27,080-square-foot, 53-foot-tall pool barn designed for a future pool, gym, and event space. Additional features include a guest house, five-bay shop, well house, and nearly finished pond-just minutes from Logan and 75 minutes from Salt Lake City.

Originally listed for $34.5M, the home will be offered in cooperation with Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby's International Realty, all bids welcome. Bidding will open May 15 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credit to Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

5160 Teak Wood Drive, Naples, Florida

This architectural masterpiece in Logan Woods spans 3.17 acres and offers 10,778 square feet of refined elegance. Featuring three primary suites, four en-suite bedrooms, and FEMA +2 concrete and metal construction, the home includes a saltwater infinity pool, waterfall, spa, and dual fire features. A separate 1,257-square-foot guest house completes this exceptional estate.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Deborah Camera Moriarty of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between $2M-$4M. Bidding will open May 14 and close May 30. Images can be viewed here with credit to Naples Kenny Photography.

PineHaven Ranch | 3160 Northeast 233Rd Trail, Okeechobee, Florida

PineHaven Sporting Ranch offers access to Pine Creek Sporting Club, set on 40 pristine Florida acres. The Adirondack-inspired estate features beamed ceilings, a bar, billiards room, trophy room, and art gallery. A covered loggia with a pizza oven and grill overlooks tranquil waters, while the primary wing includes a plunge pool and guest quarters. Members enjoy guided hunts, sporting clays, gourmet dining, and concierge services in the exclusive community.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Blaine "Doc" Ellingson, Madison Collum, and James Sweat of Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 15 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credits to ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Wiehegrund 13, Hannover, Germany

This split-level villa in Hanover's elite district, once home to footballer Per Mertesacker, offers 875 square meters of luxury across three residences. The ground floor maisonette features a living gallery, wellness area, and garden access, while the penthouse boasts sweeping views from expansive terraces. A private garden house adds extra accommodation, with integrated technology like elevator access, a car lift, and underfloor heating. Completed in 2024, this barrier-free masterpiece epitomizes European luxury living.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Magda Provenzano of Sotheby's Hanover Germany, with starting bids anticipated to range between €3M–€5M. Bidding will open May 15 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with courtesy given to Niedersachsen / Bremen Sotheby's International Realty.

55 Wind Dancer Lane, Big Sky, Montana

This Nick Fullerton-designed sanctuary in Skywood Preserve spans 21 acres, blending European craftsmanship with Montana's natural beauty. Walls of glass offer sweeping views of Lone Mountain and Big Sky's slopes, while hand-quarried granite, green marble, cherry wood, and Swarovski crystal fixtures define the residence. A dedicated wing features an indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna, and geothermal systems ensure year-round comfort. Six bedrooms, including a caretaker apartment, complete this private mountain estate, offering luxury in Montana's premier resort destination.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Laura Sacchi of Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between $2M-$4M. Bidding will open May 21 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credit Dave Pecunies Media.

239 East 48th Street, New York, New York

This 20-foot-wide Turtle Bay townhome offers nearly 5,000 square feet of living space with a rare internal garden. The renovated chef's kitchen, six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms suit both entertaining and family living. With preserved architectural details and modern upgrades, the home offers privacy and prime access to dining, culture, and transportation in Midtown East.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Ana Centola of Sotheby's International Realty - East Manhattan Brokerage, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 21 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credit to 3D Vuz.

4620 W A Barr Road, Mount Shasta, California

Sentinel Retreat, above Lake Siskiyou, offers breathtaking Mount Shasta views from a Canadian Western Red Cedar log residence. The chef's kitchen is central, and expansive decks connect to nature. With multiple bedroom suites, it's ideal for large groups. Located near outdoor activities like fly fishing, golf, and skiing, this mountain sanctuary is a rare find.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Chad Phillips of Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 16 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credit to Redding Drone.

4465 W Augusta Chatham Rd, Augusta, Kentucky

Baker-Bird Winery & Distillery spans 70 acres and features America's oldest and largest stone wine cellar. The 7,000-square-foot estate includes an 1850s limestone building with a wine cave and tasting room, plus a modern distillery. Known for award-winning craft spirits, it offers highway frontage, Ohio River views, and limitless potential..

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Britt Langman of Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 16 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with photo & video courtesy of Robinson Sotheby's International Realty.

35162 Notre Dame Lane, Middleburg, Virginia

This estate in Virginia's hunt country offers stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views, mature oaks, and bold streams, creating a secluded retreat just minutes from Middleburg. The 7,172-square-foot home blends nature and luxury with seamless indoor-outdoor living, featuring an expansive terrace, outdoor fireplace, custom bar, and a serene primary suite with dual closets and a private balcony. Fresh well water flows through a comprehensive filtration system. With no HOA and an additional building site, this estate offers exceptional potential for a landmark family compound.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Megan Bonanno of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 21 and close May 29. Images can be viewed here with credits to CGauthier Photography and True View.

Additional Properties selling 30 May at the Mandarin Oriental are as follows:



9001 Northwest 200th Street Road, Micanopy, Florida

Perched on one of Florida's highest points, the 560+ acre Mardanza Farm offers sweeping views and refined country living. The French Provincial main residence features exquisite craftsmanship, complemented by a three-bedroom guest house and a duplex with dual primary suites. Designed for grand entertaining, the home includes a chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, and an infinity pool blending into the landscape. Equestrian facilities include four barns, integrated living quarters, shaded pastures, and a professional Wordley Martin arena, combining elegance with equestrian excellence.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Matt Varney of Ocala Horse Properties, with starting bids anticipated to range between $6M–$12M. Bidding will open May 22 and close May 30. Images can be viewed here with credits to Ocala Horse Properties LLC and Shawn May Photography.

88351 Old Highway, Plantation Key, Florida

Completed in January 2025, this oceanfront estate in Islamorada spans over two acres with 210 feet of private beach. The 7,734-square-foot home blends coastal charm with elegance, featuring 1,800 square feet of outdoor living, a 65-foot lagoon pool with swim-up bar and fire pit, and two expansive primary suites with dual bathrooms and closets. The first-floor suite includes an outdoor shower in an orchid garden, while the chef-level kitchens are equipped with premium appliances, complemented by a tropical fruit orchard-ideal for entertaining and luxury living.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Patti Stanley of Coldwell Banker Islamorada, with starting bids anticipated to range between $8M–$11M. Bidding will open May 20 and close May 30. Images can be viewed here with credits to Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate and Luxhunters Productions.

1265 Grenoble Road, Ivyland, Pennsylvania

Behind secure gates on five acres, Ivy Manor showcases Zaveta Custom Homes' craftsmanship with sophisticated design and top-tier amenities. Seven bedroom suites include a grand primary retreat with a bespoke three-story closet. Entertainment spaces feature a climate-controlled pool, wellness facilities, gaming areas, cinema, and exercise room. Multi-generational living is supported by two apartment suites and an in-law wing, with smart home automation, Lutron lighting, and Sonos throughout, balancing elegance with functionality.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Joseph Bograd of RE/MAX Elite, with starting bids anticipated to range between Bidding will open May 22 and close May 30. Images can be viewed here with credit to Virtual Vista Real Estate photography.

Road 413 km 0.6,, Rincon, Puerto Rico

This bespoke Caribbean estate on Rincón's "Road to Happiness" offers privacy and resort living with custom finishes, koi ponds, gardens, and water features steps from the beach. Seven en-suite bedrooms, a waterfall pool, wine cave, speakeasy, rum casita, and chef's kitchen create exceptional spaces for entertaining. Surrounded by mature palms, this oasis is perfect for luxury living, boutique hospitality, or high-end rentals, with strong investment potential in Rincon's booming market and tax benefits.

Originally listed for the home will be offered in cooperation with Josue Troche of J&M Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between $2M–$3M. Bidding will open May 15 and close May 30. Images can be viewed here with credit J&M Realty.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.