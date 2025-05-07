KRATON ANNOUNCES DECISION TO EXIT DOVER SITE TO FOCUS ON CORE BUSINESS GROWTH

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine chemicals, today announced a strategic realignment of its operations to sharpen its focus on core capabilities and accelerate long-term growth. As part of this initiative, the company will exit its Dover, Ohio manufacturing site and transition away from the Dimer and Polyamides business lines.

"Our strategy is clear: focus where we have the greatest impact and drive the most value," said Minco van Breevoort, President, Kraton Pine Chemicals. "By streamlining operations, we can direct investments toward core Pine Chemical assets and innovation. Our Crude Tall Oil refinery rates will not be impacted by this decision. We will have greater ability to support our customers with Tall Oil Fatty Acid supply."

We recognize the impact of this decision and are committed to a safe, respectful, and supportive transition. The health, safety, and well-being of our employees and the Dover community remain our top priorities. We thank the Dover team for their long-standing commitment to safety and operational excellence.

With operations across multiple continents and a diverse portfolio of solutions, Kraton will continue to leverage the strength and flexibility of its global footprint to adapt quickly to market shifts and customer needs. Kraton remains committed to operational excellence, world-class service, and meaningful outcomes for its stakeholders.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Stevens; T: (346) 435-8042

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

