ENR Futuretech 2025 Day 2 Wrap-Up: Contractors, Capital Leaders, And The Future Of AI In Construction

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , wrapped up its second and final day with a powerful lineup of keynotes and panels spotlighting how public agencies, private owners, and jobsite leaders use technology to drive strategic innovation and efficiency across construction workflows.

The day began with welcome remarks from Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record , who reflected on the energy and insight shared throughout the two-day event.“We've seen an incredible exchange of ideas from the field to the boardroom,” says Seltz.“FutureTech continues to validate the fact that innovation is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity for every stakeholder in the built environment.”

Session Highlights from Day 2 -

Keynote: Deliver This: Transportation Infrastructure Owners Converge on Construction Tech

Cassidy Blowers, P.E., Construction Resource Engineer, Delaware Dept. of Transportation emphasized how public infrastructure owners are turning talk into action, adopting technologies that improve transparency, performance, and accountability across their capital programs.

Keynote: It's Time for an RFP Reset: The Owner's Perspective

Amy Marks, SVP of Innovation, Compass Datacenters and Marc Paolicelli, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, RK Industries, LLC offered a candid critique of outdated procurement models and pushed for innovation-first RFP strategies that reward results, not red tape.

Panel: Field Forward: Driving Vital Data to the Workforce on the Jobsite

Brian Owens, VDC Engineer at the Weitz Company and Mark Vibber Senior Project Superintendent at the Weitz Company discussed how real-time data access in the field is transforming day-to-day productivity. They were joined by Tessa Lau, Founder and CEO, Dusty Robotics , whose robotic technology literally puts construction data on the job site by turning digital plans into actual layout lines on the floor to precisely guide the placement of physical elements during construction.

Panel: AI-Aided Drawing Review Transforms One Public Agency's Processes

Justin Lopez - Manager-Design Technology - Sound Transit , shared how AI-supported design reviews are streamlining workflows and reducing manual inefficiencies, with support from Luke Reeve, Principal Solutions Architect TwinKnowledge .

Panel: Private Eyes: Training a Proprietary AI Detective for Your Data Only

Eric Lamb, Board Member, DPR Construction, President, WND Ventures and Atul Khanzode FCTO, DPR Construction; Vice President, WND Venture showcased how proprietary AI is unlocking deeper insight from internal data, with framing from Ray Levitt Ph.D. Operating Partner, Blackhorn Ventures on the broader venture-backed ecosystem.

Keynote: The Dodge Perspective

Steve Jones, Senior Director, Industry Insights Research, Dodge Construction Network provided a macro view of the construction economy, highlighting trends in project activity, funding, and the accelerating pace of digital adoption.

Closing Keynote: A Structured Approach to Construction Innovation

Rabih Zahnan, President, Wesgroup Contracting closed the conference with a call to action for contractors to build internal innovation systems rooted in experimentation, measurable outcomes, and cultural buy-in.

The Exhibit Hall remained active throughout the day as attendees connected with ConTech vendors, explored product demos, and discussed what's next for the future of construction.

“As the curtains close on ENR FutureTech 2025, the consensus is clear: this year's event was a resounding success, offering practical insights, strategic takeaways, and a renewed sense of urgency to innovate across all corners of the industry”, says Scott Blair, ENR's Editor-in-Chief in his closing remarks.

Interested in being part of next year's program? Registration and speaker applications for ENR FutureTech 2026 are now open. Visit her to know more.

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR-the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand's legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: ENR FutureTech 2025

