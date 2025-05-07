Bitcoin 2025 First To Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® For Most Bitcoin Transactions In A Single Day

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Global Bitcoin community comes together to spotlight Bitcoin as Money

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2025 – BTC Inc and BTC Media LLC, the leading provider of Bitcoin -related news and the organizer of the world's largest Bitcoin conference , announces today that it will be first to attempt the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the“Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 Hours” during Bitcoin 2025 , taking place May 27–29 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas.

A total of 4,000 Bolt Cards will be issued to attendees, featuring four distinct limited-edition designs, each produced in a series of 1,000. The card designs pay tribute to key figures in Bitcoin 's history and advocacy, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, Michael Saylor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and Jack Dorsey. The Bolt Card reflects the conference's commitment to showcasing Bitcoin 's evolution into a functional, easy to use, everyday medium of exchange.

As part of the effort to achieve the record with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®, the Bitcoin Conference is introducing several on-site activations that demonstrate real-world Bitcoin adoption. One of the key experiences is the Official Bitcoin Magazine Store located at the main entrance of the venue. This store offers a wide selection of Bitcoin -related merchandise, including hardware wallets, books, apparel, and limited edition art. All items are available at a 21% discount when paid for using Bitcoin via the Lightning Network.

Bitcoin 2025 , slated for May 27–29 at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, will unite builders, leaders, and believers in the world's most resilient monetary network. The event is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees and feature more than 300 exhibitors and 500 speakers.

The Bitcoin Conference , organized by BTC Media (parent company of Bitcoin Magazine), is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, policymakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024, and Bitcoin 2025 is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

