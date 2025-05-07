CTF Life Title-Sponsored Fencing Plus Training Programme By Kai Tak Sports Initiative Officially Kicks Off Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Group photo at the press conference. Joining on stage includes Denise Au-Yeung, Chief Strategy Officer of CTF Life (third from the left); Director (Strategic Planning) of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), King-shing Tang (third from the right); Chairman of the Hong Kong Fencing Association, Wing Sun Yeung (first from the left); Head Coach of the Programme, Antonio Lam (first from the right); Celebrities Panther Chan (second from the right) and Mike Tsang (second from the left).