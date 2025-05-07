ROSHN Group Is A Hosting Partner For Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit



ROSHN Group will present its vision and project updates at MEED's Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit. Contractors will have the opportunity to learn more about ROSHN Group's supplier development program and sign up as vendors.

Riyadh, May 2025 – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, is set to share its vision for national development and an update on the progress being made to date at the Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit. As the host partner, ROSHN Group will welcome participants to The Venue by ROSHN Group in Riyadh between 12 and 14 May. The event will bring together the Kingdom's major projects along with the wider construction sector to offer valuable insights into the country's transformation.

The Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit provides both in-depth analysis and updates on giga projects within the Kingdom, including progress reports, innovative solutions, and future forecasts. As the Kingdom continues to realize its vision for construction growth, this event serves as a vibrant platform for fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among key decision-makers across the construction industry.

ROSHN Group will have several speakers at the event, providing insights into the Group's ambitious strategy post its rebranding last year. The Group will also demonstrate its efforts to promote local content and develop the Kingdom's construction industry through its Supplier Development Program. Attendees will have the opportunity to register themselves as suppliers with ROSHN Group's commercial team.

As the national champion of destination real estate, ROSHN Group continues to make significant strides in its mission to provide integrated residential communities and mixed-use developments that contribute to realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Through its role as Host Partner of the Saudi Giga Projects 2025 Summit, ROSHN Group reaffirms its commitment to reshaping the nation's urban development and strengthening collaboration across the sector.