Glo Tanning, Ranked #53 On Entrepreneur's Top Emerging Franchises List, Set To Make A Major Splash At IFA In Miami

- Onyi OdunukweMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Glo Tanning , the rapidly growing wellness franchise redefining the tanning and skincare industry, has just earned a coveted spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New & Emerging Franchises list, coming in at #53 - a powerful recognition of its national growth, franchisee success, and proven business model.Now, the brand is set to continue its momentum with a major presence at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention in Miami on May 9–10, where Glo will showcase its bold approach to franchising through a dynamic booth experience and will be featured as speakers on the main stage to discuss the brand's evolution and franchisee success stories.This dual milestone underscores Glo's rise as one of the most exciting, profitable, and talked-about franchise opportunities in the country, combining high-demand services like tanning, red light therapy, and personalized skincare with a streamlined, low-barrier ownership model that appeals to first-time entrepreneurs and multi-unit veterans alike.“Being named #53 on Entrepreneur's Top Emerging Franchises list is a reflection of the incredible momentum behind Glo - from our franchisees to our corporate team,” said Onyi Odunukwe, CEO of Glo.“We're thrilled to bring our story, system, and opportunity to the IFA stage and connect with the next wave of amazing franchise owners.”With 100 locations now open, Glo continues to break industry molds by offering an elevated client experience, affordable startup costs, and comprehensive support that sets franchisees up for success.Glo's team will be on-site at Booth #544 during the IFA Expo and welcomes attendees to stop by, meet the leadership team, and learn more about how Glo is rewriting what it means to franchise in wellness. Don't miss Glo's CEO and franchisees speaking May 10th at 1:15 PM at Seminar Theater 3.Email ... to inquire about opportunities. Visit us at

