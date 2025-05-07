ISI-Markon JV (IMJV) Awarded Multiple GSA OASIS+ Prime Contracts Across Small Business And SDVOSB Pools

ISI Markon Joint Venture (IMJV) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Venture

Dual OASIS+ awards expand IMJV's ability to provide high-quality, comprehensive management, advisory, engineering, and technical services to federal agencies

STERLING AND FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ISI-Markon JV LLC (IMJV), a national leader in critical infrastructure and business operations for the nation's federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies, is proud to announce its award of the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Small Business (SB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) contracts, a 10-year opportunity to deliver innovative solutions to government customers. This milestone expands IMJV's ability to support federal agencies with high-quality, comprehensive management, advisory, engineering, and technical services.

IMJV is a Joint Venture (JV) established under the U.S. Small Business Administration's All Small Mentor-Protégé Program (ASMPP). The JV is powered by a decade-long strategic partnership between ISI Professional Services (ISI)-an SDVOSB and managing member-and Markon, LLC, the mentor firm and JV member. Together, the firms bring more than 90 years of combined federal prime contractor experience and a proven track record of driving performance and mission success.

“IMJV's award of the GSA OASIS+ contract marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering agile, people-centric solutions that address the complex challenges facing our federal clients,” said ISI President and CEO Chris Lefebvre.“This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire team and underscores our dedication to excellence and our unwavering focus on making a difference in every mission we undertake.”

The GSA OASIS+ contract, a“Best-in-Class” (BIC) government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC), provides federal agencies with streamlined access to a broad range of professional services. With a performance period until June 30, 2034, and an option period extending through 2034, these contracts enhance IMJV's capacity to deliver innovative and mission-critical solutions across federal agencies.

Contract Capabilities and Focus Areas

Through OASIS+, IMJV is eligible to compete for and execute task orders across 22 Contract Line-Item Numbers (CLINs) in two key domains, Management and Advisory, and Technical and Engineering:

.Management and Advisory: Providing a full range of management and expert consulting services to enhance agency performance, achieve mission objectives, and optimize administrative and management operations.

.Technical and Engineering: Delivering engineering and other technical professional skills, required to handle specific operating conditions and problems for the benefit of the Government.

Markon CEO Raymond Carney stated:“At Markon, we believe in showing up every day with a clear focus-to support our clients' missions with dedication, precision, and heart. This OASIS+ award reflects the trust placed in ISI-Markon JV by our federal partners-and, more importantly, the shared talent, values, and commitment of our teammates across both organizations. It also creates a powerful opportunity for our clients: streamlined access to the mission-critical capabilities they rely on to move our nation forward. I'm energized by what this means for the future and proud of what we'll continue to build together.”

Federal agencies seeking to engage IMJV's services can find more information on the GSA OASIS+ program website .

About ISI

ISI Professional Services (ISI) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Northern Virginia, delivering program and project management, construction management, acquisition support, and advisory services to federal and commercial clients since 1991. Backed by decades of prime contract experience across civilian and defense agencies, ISI is trusted for its tailored, mission-aligned capabilities and veteran-led teams dedicated to exceeding expectations. ISI has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, on the Inc. 5000, as one of the nation's fastest growing private businesses, among the Best Places to Work in Virginia and among the Best Places to Work nationally, is a recipient of the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award, a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Patriot Employer, and a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified employer.

For more information on ISI, please visit isiwdc .

About Markon

Markon is a national firm delivering enterprise technology, business operations, and critical infrastructure services for US intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies. Known for its innovative approach and steadfast commitment to advancing government missions, Markon applies deep subject matter expertise and an award-winning culture of collaboration and excellence to address the nation's most complex challenges. A perennial fixture on USA Today's Top Workplaces USA, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces, and ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms and Top 100 Professional Services Firms lists, Markon is also a four-time recipient of the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award and a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified employer. Markon is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners.

For more information on Markon, please visit markonsolutions .

