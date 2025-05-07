Bookit Officially Goes Live, Delivering Up To 70% In Stablecoin-Backed Rewards To Consumers

A new Super App platform for booking travel, purchasing premier retail products, and accessing experiences with points, crypto, or cash.

MIAMI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers frustrated by the limitations of traditional loyalty programs finally have a new option. BookIt .com , the new rewards-based travel, shopping, and experience "Super App" platform, is officially live. BookIt members access unprecedented value not just on hotels, cruises, and flights, but also on unforgettable experiences, plus premium and luxury products. BookIt puts the user in control, unlocking savings and rewards up to 70% via its universal rewards "Spree Points", which can be earned and spent across 2M+ brands and merchants across the platform.

Operating under a premium membership model, BookIt negotiates directly with suppliers to unlock deeper group wholesale discounts and pass them on to its members as rewards. This private-member-club inspired approach enables BookIt to offer significantly higher cash-back rewards across travel, luxury goods, and premium experiences-deals and benefits that are typically inaccessible to consumers booking through traditional retail or travel platforms.

Current offerings on the platform include:



71% rewards back on luxury stays at the Grand Luxxe Riviera Maya 5-star resort in Playa del Carmen

Up to 40% rewards back on Caribbean sailings by cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Princess, Celebrity, and Virgin Voyages

Up to 40% rewards back on luxury watches from brands such as Frederique Constant, Tag Heuer, Baume and Mercier 12% rewards back on private Rolls-Royce chauffeur-guided all-access tour of Paris

These are just a few examples of how BookIt makes exclusive products, travel, and experiences more accessible, delivering unmatched rewards to its members and consumers.

BookIt operates under entirely new ownership and management, fully separate from any prior iterations, through a joint-venture between leading experiential rewards technology company Superlogic and Bel Sogno, a conglomerate portfolio of top travel tech companies founded by industry legend John Rowley, who acquired the BookIt domain to reimagine a new platform centered on transparency, flexibility, and a superior user experience.

"We want to launch the new BookIt in a way that's transformational to how consumers shop and book travel and experiences," said John Rowley, Co-Founder of Bookit Ventures . "We are making it easier and more rewarding than ever for consumers, where every purchase can earn universal rewards points that can be redeemed with 2M+ brands and merchants on our platform to unlock incredible value. This is the future of loyalty."

BookIt has partnered with Spree Finance to power its first-of-its-kind universal rewards program, built on the Spree Points infrastructure. What sets Spree Points apart is that every 100 points is transparently backed by $1 in USDC, USDT, or other trusted stablecoins, bringing real, stable value to your rewards. Unlike traditional loyalty programs, where points can quietly lose value, expire, or remain locked inside a single app or brand, Spree Points are inflation-resistant and portable. Consumers get the confidence of knowing exactly what their points are worth, and the freedom to use them across a network of 2M+ participating brands and merchants.

"BookIt was built on the principle that your rewards should work as hard as you do," said Lin Dai, Co-Founder of Bookit Ventures . "With Spree's next-gen rewards technology, we're making it easier and far more rewarding for consumers to pay with points, cash, or crypto, and earn points that have real-world value. It's a powerful example of blockchain in action – bringing transparency, ownership, and interoperability to something millions understand: rewards and travel."

Supporting payments via points, credit and debit cards, and 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, BookIt is versatile and flexible to consumers looking to unlock unprecedented rewards. The platform puts real value front and center, so users can see exactly what they get with every booking. From spontaneous getaways to premium products, BookIt helps you earn more from your experiences, however you choose to pay.

Bookit is now live and available to all users at . For a limited time, users can receive a Gold-tier membership, a $99 value, for free when signing up.

