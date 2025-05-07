Thermore Launches Ecodown Fibers Sync: A New Frontier In Thermal Insulation Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milan, Italy, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a pioneer in responsible thermal insulation, is proud to introduce- a groundbreaking free fiber inspired by the physics of stellar fusion. This new development represents the perfect balance between high performance, luxurious touch, and mindful design.

At the core of Ecodown Fibers Sync lies the power of dual-performance fibers, carefully engineered to offer exceptional ultra-lofty softness and resilience . The result is a next-generation insulation with a uniquely cloud-like handfeel that resists clumping - a rare combination that ensures lasting volume , even after multiple washes.

With Ecodown Fibers Sync, Thermore opens up a universe of creative possibilities. This highly flexible insulation offers unmatched versatility , making it ideal for both streamlined for technical outerwear and voluminous for fashion silhouettes. Designers no longer have to choose between performance and expression - Ecodown Fibers Sync effortlessly supports both.

Faithful to Thermore's legacy, Ecodown Fibers Sync also marks a step forward in sustainable progress. Crafted entirely from 100% recycled fibers sourced from post-consumer PET bottles , it reflects the brand's enduring commitment to a more responsible design. Every fiber tells a story of transformation - from waste to warmth, from plastic to purpose.

In line with Thermore's uncompromising quality standards, Ecodown Fibers Sync is certified GRS (Global Recycled Standard) , confirming the authenticity of its recycled content and traceability throughout the production chain. In addition, Ecodown Fibers Sync is bluesign® and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, ensuring that the product is free from harmful substances and meets the highest criteria for environmental and human safety. These certifications underscore Thermore's dedication to responsible innovation and transparency.

With this launch, Thermore redefines what thermal insulation can be - not just a functional layer, but a core element of a garment's identity. Ecodown Fibers Sync is more than insulation: it's an invitation to reimagine the future of outerwear, where responsibility, performance, and style align in perfect harmony.

ABOUT THERMORE

Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for performance apparel. Through its global sales network and its production facilities in the Far East and Europe, Thermore caters to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a recycled insulation and is now highly focused on sustainable innovation, using post-consumer waste such as PET bottles

