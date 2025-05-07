Clover From PROCAN Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Clover Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Now on Microsoft Azure: customers worldwide can access Clover for scalable, reliable, and agile app development to drive innovation and business strategy.

- Wajdi Louati, CEO of PROCANPARIS, FRANCE, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PROCAN , a leading SaaS provider delivering enterprise-class virtual training labs in the cloud, today announced the availability of Clover in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. PROCAN customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.PROCAN is a leading SaaS company specializing in innovative, cloud-based virtual training solutions tailored specifically for educational institutions and training centers. Its flagship product, Clover-VTL (Virtual Training Labs), is an innovative SaaS solution that transforms Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) into an immersive, education-focused platform. Clover is built explicitly around AVD, empowering educators, students, and administrators to optimize hands-on virtual IT lab experiences with ease, scalability, and security. Unlike traditional virtual lab solutions, Clover seamlessly integrates Azure's enterprise-grade infrastructure with native learning management systems (LMS) and Microsoft 365, simplifying deployment, optimizing resource management, and ensuring secure, collaborative, and immersive learning experiences."Clover empowers organizations to deploy scalable virtual training labs, seamlessly integrating Azure Virtual Desktop with LMS platforms to deliver impactful e-learning with lower costs and greater efficiency"Developed by Azure-certified experts, Clover provides institutions with cost-effective, high-performance virtual training labs that use Azure's multi-session capabilities and advanced automation. Trusted by leading educational organizations, Clover empowers educators and training providers to deliver immersive, practical learning environments efficiently, significantly reducing costs while maintaining enterprise-grade security, reliability, and ease of use."We are thrilled to have Clover available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Wajdi Louati , CEO of PROCAN. "Leveraging the powerful capabilities of Azure Virtual Desktop, Clover significantly reduces infrastructure costs while enabling effortless integration with leading LMS platforms and Microsoft 365. Through this collaboration, organizations worldwide can rapidly deploy scalable virtual training labs, driving impactful e-learning experiences with greater efficiency and lower overhead.""Microsoft welcomes Clover to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like PROCAN help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.About PROCANPROCAN is a global SaaS provider dedicated to revolutionizing virtual training and hands-on e-learning experiences. With its flagship solution, Clover, PROCAN enables educational institutions and training centers to deploy scalable, cost-effective virtual training labs powered by Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. Trusted by educational leaders worldwide, PROCAN is committed to empowering educators and learners through innovative cloud solutions.For more information about Clover, visit .For more information, press only:PROCAN24, rue Louis Blanc75010 Paris France...

