Cycurion’S W. Eric Singleton To Speak At The Armed Forces Communication And Electronics Association’S Technet Cyber 2025 On Active Cyber Defense Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the“Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that, Vice President of Operations, will be a featured speaker at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association's (, one of the premier events for cyber leaders in the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and defense industry.

Mr. Singleton's presentation is titled, “ARx: Active Cyber Defense & Deception Platform , a transformative approach to cyber defense that turns attacker reconnaissance into a costly and intelligence-yielding operation.”

With over two decades of experience in national security and technology leadership, Mr. Singleton will highlight how ARx is reshaping cyber defense for modern military networks. His talk will explore how Cycurion's ARx platform leverages intelligent deception, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to proactively defend mission-critical infrastructure.

“ARx is designed to give defenders the edge,” said Mr. Singleton.“By simulating realistic assets and injecting adversarial friction, we can not only mislead attackers but also collect critical threat intelligence in real time.”

Key ARx capabilities to be discussed include :



ARx's function as a cloud-native Web Application Firewall (WAF) and reverse proxy with full traffic inspection.

Integration with MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain models , enabling seamless operation within DoD SOC workflows.

Anomaly detection and threat scoring , driven by machine learning to reduce false positives and flag high-risk events.

Deceptive tactics that generate intent signals and delay attackers while defenders coordinate responses.

Forensic visibility into packet headers, payloads, and source data to support attribution and threat analysis. Operational flexibility across hybrid and on-premise environments for agile cyber maneuvering.

The Company believes that this presentation reinforces Cycurion's commitment to delivering active, adaptive, and intelligent cyber protection for the defense community.

About TechNet Cyber 2025

Hosted by AFCEA International, TechNet Cyber is where military, government, industry, and academic cyber professionals come together to collaborate on securing and operating in cyberspace. The 2025 conference theme,“Information Advantage: from Strategy to Action,” highlights innovations that empower the U.S. and its allies in the cyber domain.

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's business. Many factors could cause Cycurion's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as“continue”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“hope”,“should”,“would”,“may”,“potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

...

Media Contact:

Phone: (703) 555-0123

Email: ...