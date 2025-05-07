Global Market For Li-Ion Battery Recycling 2025-2045, With Profiles Of 110+ Companies Across The Recycling Value Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China leads in recycling capacity, with 70% of the global share, while Asia, Europe, and North America expand their capabilities. Government regulations and investments are further propelling this market. The U.S. Department of Energy has allocated $375 million for Li-Cycle's facility, and Europe has introduced new battery regulations spurring industry growth. The market is projected to reach $52 billion by 2045.

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Li-ion Battery Recycling 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for lithium-ion battery recycling has seen surging growth in recent years driven by escalating consumption of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics.

As lithium battery usage continues to accelerate, recycling will become ever more critical to recover valuable battery materials like cobalt, nickel, lithium and provide a sustainable, closed-loop supply chain. As the first wave of electric vehicle batteries begins reaching end-of-life status, a significant "retirement tide" is emerging. These batteries, with typical service lives of 5-8 years, represent both an environmental challenge and an economic opportunity.

China dominates this landscape, accounting for approximately 70% of global battery recycling capacity. Currently, established recycling facilities worldwide have a capacity of around 1.6 million tons annually, with projections indicating this will exceed 3 million tons when planned facilities come online.

Asia leads with existing recycling capacity of more than 1.2 million tons per year, followed by Europe at 200,000 tons and North America at 144,000 tons. The sustainability imperative for Li-ion battery recycling extends beyond environmental concerns. As demand for critical minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt continues to surge-with lithium demand projected to increase sevenfold by 2040 - a significant supply gap is expected to emerge around 2035. Battery recycling offers a strategic solution to reduce dependence on traditional mining operations while mitigating future supply disruptions.

Government regulations and investments are accelerating market development. In the U.S., the Department of Energy has committed $375 million to support Li-Cycle's recycling facility construction. Meanwhile, Europe's implementation of new battery regulations in 2023 has sparked significant industry growth, with Umicore announcing plans for Europe's largest battery recycling plant with an annual capacity of 150,000 tons.

The recycling process recovers valuable materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and increasingly, graphite. While historically recyclers focused on high-value metals, growing attention is being directed toward lower-value components like LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cathodes and graphite anodes, as these materials represent an increasing share of the battery market.

By establishing robust recycling infrastructure, battery manufacturers can shield themselves against volatile raw material prices, secure more stable domestic supply chains, and meet increasingly stringent regulatory targets across key regions. This circular economy approach ensures that the clean energy transition remains sustainable through the complete lifecycle of Li-ion batteries.

The Global Market for Li-ion Battery Recycling 2025-2045 report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly expanding global Li-ion battery recycling industry, projected to reach US$52 billion by 2045. With detailed forecasts, technology assessments, and competitive landscape analysis, this report is essential for stakeholders across the battery value chain seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the circular battery economy.

Report contents include:



Market Forecasts 2025-2045: Granular 20-year projections broken down by region, battery chemistry, feedstock source, and recovered materials

Technology Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of mechanical, hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling technologies with SWOT analyses

Regulatory Landscape: Detailed analysis of policies and regulations across major markets including China, EU, US, India, South Korea, and Japan

Competitive Intelligence: Profiles of 118 key players with insights on recycling facilities, technologies, capacities, and strategic partnerships

Economic Assessment: In-depth analysis of recycling economics by battery chemistry, including cost structures and value recovery strategies

Emerging Innovations: Cutting-edge developments in direct recycling, graphite recovery, and alternatives to PVDF binders

Detailed breakdown of Li-ion battery components and chemistries

End-of-life management pathways and sustainability imperatives

Closed-loop value chain analysis for EV batteries

Global regulatory frameworks and policy trends

Comprehensive Technology Assessment



Mechanical pre-treatment processes and innovations



Hydrometallurgical recycling methods and economics



Pyrometallurgical approaches and limitations



Direct recycling technologies and commercialization timeline

Component-specific recycling strategies (cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, binders)

Market Analysis and Economics



Key market drivers and challenges through 2045



Investment landscape with $3.1B funding analysis



Partnership and supply agreement trends



Economic analysis of different recycling pathways



Second-life applications vs. direct recycling economics

Comparative economics by battery chemistry (NMC, LFP, etc.)

Regional Market Analysis



Strategic Forecasts (2025-2045)



Volume projections (GWh and kilotonnes)



Market value forecasts (US$B)



Chemistry-specific recycling trends



Recycling by feedstock source (EVs, manufacturing scrap, energy storage, consumer electronics)

Critical material recovery projections (lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite)

Competitive Landscape



118 detailed company profiles across the recycling value chain



Facility capacities and technology approaches Strategic partnerships and expansion roadmaps.

Companies Profiled Include:



24M

4R Energy Corporation

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

ACE Green Recycling

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Advanced Battery Recycle (ABR) Co.

Altilium

Allye Energy

Anhua Taisen

Akkuser Oy

Aqua Metals

Ascend Elements

Attero Recycling

BASF

Battery Pollution Technologies

Batrec Industrie AG

Battri

Batx Energies

BMW

Botree Cycling

CATL

CellCircle

Cirba Solutions

Circunomics

Circu Li-ion

Cylib

Dowa Eco-System

Duesenfeld

EcoGraf

Econili Battery

EcoBat

EcoPro

Electra Battery Materials

Emulsion Flow Technologies

Energy Source

Enim

Eramet

Exigo Recycling

Exitcom Recycling

ExPost Technology

FAMCe

Farasis Energy

Fortum Battery Recycling

Fraunhofer IWKS

Ganfeng Lithium

Ganzhou Cyclewell Technology

GEM Co.

GLC RECYCLE

Glencore

Gotion

Graphite One

Green Graphite Technologies

Green Li-ion

Green Mineral

GS Group

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech

Huayou

HydroVolt

InoBat

Inmetco

J-Cycle

Jiecheng New Energy

JX Nippon Metal Mining

Keyking Recycling

Korea Zinc

Kyoei Seiko

LG Chem

Librec

Liebherr-Verzahntechnik

Li-Cycle

Li Industries

Lithium Australia (Envirostream)

Lithion Technologies

Lohum

Mecaware

Metastable Materials

Mitsubishi Materials

NEU Battery Materials

Nickelhutte Aue

Nth Cycle

OnTo Technology

Posco HY Clean Metal

Primobius

Princeton NuEnergy

ProtectLiB

Pure Battery Technologies

RecycLiCo Battery Materials RecycleKaro

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Lithium-ion batteries

1.2 The Electric Vehicle (EV) market

1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain

1.4 LIB Circular life cycle

1.5 Global regulations and policies

1.6 Sustainability and environmental benefits

2 RECYCLING METHODS AND TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 Black mass powder

2.2 Recycling different cathode chemistries

2.3 Preparation

2.4 Pre-Treatment

2.5 Comparison of recycling techniques

2.6 Hydrometallurgy

2.7 Pyrometallurgy

2.8 Direct recycling

2.9 Other methods

2.9.1 Mechanochemical Pretreatment

2.9.2 Electrochemical Method

2.9.3 Ionic Liquids

2.9.4 Hybrid hydrometallurgical-direct recycling technologies

2.10 Recycling of Specific Components

2.10.1 Anode (Graphite)

2.10.2 Cathode

2.10.3 Electrolyte

2.10.4 Binder

2.11 Recycling of Beyond Li-ion Batteries

2.11.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes

2.11.2 Li-Metal batteries

2.11.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)

2.11.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)

3 GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Market challenges

3.3 The current market

3.4 Recent market news, funding and developments

3.5 LIB recycler partnerships and supply agreements

3.6 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling

3.6.1 Metal prices

3.6.2 Second-life energy storage

3.6.3 LFP batteries

3.6.4 Other components and materials

3.6.5 Reducing costs

3.6.6 Economics by battery chemistry

3.6.7 Recycling vs second life economics

3.7 Competitive landscape

3.8 Supply chain

3.9 Global capacities, current and planned

3.10 Future outlook

3.11 Global market 2018-2045

4 COMPANY PROFILES (118 company profiles)

