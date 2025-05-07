Global Market For Li-Ion Battery Recycling 2025-2045, With Profiles Of 110+ Companies Across The Recycling Value Chain
The global market for lithium-ion battery recycling has seen surging growth in recent years driven by escalating consumption of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics.
As lithium battery usage continues to accelerate, recycling will become ever more critical to recover valuable battery materials like cobalt, nickel, lithium and provide a sustainable, closed-loop supply chain. As the first wave of electric vehicle batteries begins reaching end-of-life status, a significant "retirement tide" is emerging. These batteries, with typical service lives of 5-8 years, represent both an environmental challenge and an economic opportunity.
China dominates this landscape, accounting for approximately 70% of global battery recycling capacity. Currently, established recycling facilities worldwide have a capacity of around 1.6 million tons annually, with projections indicating this will exceed 3 million tons when planned facilities come online.
Asia leads with existing recycling capacity of more than 1.2 million tons per year, followed by Europe at 200,000 tons and North America at 144,000 tons. The sustainability imperative for Li-ion battery recycling extends beyond environmental concerns. As demand for critical minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt continues to surge-with lithium demand projected to increase sevenfold by 2040 - a significant supply gap is expected to emerge around 2035. Battery recycling offers a strategic solution to reduce dependence on traditional mining operations while mitigating future supply disruptions.
Government regulations and investments are accelerating market development. In the U.S., the Department of Energy has committed $375 million to support Li-Cycle's recycling facility construction. Meanwhile, Europe's implementation of new battery regulations in 2023 has sparked significant industry growth, with Umicore announcing plans for Europe's largest battery recycling plant with an annual capacity of 150,000 tons.
The recycling process recovers valuable materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and increasingly, graphite. While historically recyclers focused on high-value metals, growing attention is being directed toward lower-value components like LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cathodes and graphite anodes, as these materials represent an increasing share of the battery market.
By establishing robust recycling infrastructure, battery manufacturers can shield themselves against volatile raw material prices, secure more stable domestic supply chains, and meet increasingly stringent regulatory targets across key regions. This circular economy approach ensures that the clean energy transition remains sustainable through the complete lifecycle of Li-ion batteries.
The Global Market for Li-ion Battery Recycling 2025-2045 report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly expanding global Li-ion battery recycling industry, projected to reach US$52 billion by 2045. With detailed forecasts, technology assessments, and competitive landscape analysis, this report is essential for stakeholders across the battery value chain seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the circular battery economy.
Report contents include:
- Market Forecasts 2025-2045: Granular 20-year projections broken down by region, battery chemistry, feedstock source, and recovered materials Technology Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of mechanical, hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling technologies with SWOT analyses Regulatory Landscape: Detailed analysis of policies and regulations across major markets including China, EU, US, India, South Korea, and Japan Competitive Intelligence: Profiles of 118 key players with insights on recycling facilities, technologies, capacities, and strategic partnerships Economic Assessment: In-depth analysis of recycling economics by battery chemistry, including cost structures and value recovery strategies Emerging Innovations: Cutting-edge developments in direct recycling, graphite recovery, and alternatives to PVDF binders Detailed breakdown of Li-ion battery components and chemistries End-of-life management pathways and sustainability imperatives Closed-loop value chain analysis for EV batteries Global regulatory frameworks and policy trends Comprehensive Technology Assessment
- Mechanical pre-treatment processes and innovations Hydrometallurgical recycling methods and economics Pyrometallurgical approaches and limitations Direct recycling technologies and commercialization timeline Component-specific recycling strategies (cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, binders)
- Key market drivers and challenges through 2045 Investment landscape with $3.1B funding analysis Partnership and supply agreement trends Economic analysis of different recycling pathways Second-life applications vs. direct recycling economics Comparative economics by battery chemistry (NMC, LFP, etc.)
- Strategic Forecasts (2025-2045) Volume projections (GWh and kilotonnes) Market value forecasts (US$B) Chemistry-specific recycling trends Recycling by feedstock source (EVs, manufacturing scrap, energy storage, consumer electronics) Critical material recovery projections (lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite)
- 118 detailed company profiles across the recycling value chain Facility capacities and technology approaches Strategic partnerships and expansion roadmaps.
Companies Profiled Include:
- 24M 4R Energy Corporation American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) ACE Green Recycling Accurec Recycling GmbH Advanced Battery Recycle (ABR) Co. Altilium Allye Energy Anhua Taisen Akkuser Oy Aqua Metals Ascend Elements Attero Recycling BASF Battery Pollution Technologies Batrec Industrie AG Battri Batx Energies BMW Botree Cycling CATL CellCircle Cirba Solutions Circunomics Circu Li-ion Cylib Dowa Eco-System Duesenfeld EcoGraf Econili Battery EcoBat EcoPro Electra Battery Materials Emulsion Flow Technologies Energy Source Enim Eramet Exigo Recycling Exitcom Recycling ExPost Technology FAMCe Farasis Energy Fortum Battery Recycling Fraunhofer IWKS Ganfeng Lithium Ganzhou Cyclewell Technology GEM Co. GLC RECYCLE Glencore Gotion Graphite One Green Graphite Technologies Green Li-ion Green Mineral GS Group Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech Huayou HydroVolt InoBat Inmetco J-Cycle Jiecheng New Energy JX Nippon Metal Mining Keyking Recycling Korea Zinc Kyoei Seiko LG Chem Librec Liebherr-Verzahntechnik Li-Cycle Li Industries Lithium Australia (Envirostream) Lithion Technologies Lohum Mecaware Metastable Materials Mitsubishi Materials NEU Battery Materials Nickelhutte Aue Nth Cycle OnTo Technology Posco HY Clean Metal Primobius Princeton NuEnergy ProtectLiB Pure Battery Technologies RecycLiCo Battery Materials RecycleKaro
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Lithium-ion batteries
1.2 The Electric Vehicle (EV) market
1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain
1.4 LIB Circular life cycle
1.5 Global regulations and policies
1.6 Sustainability and environmental benefits
2 RECYCLING METHODS AND TECHNOLOGIES
2.1 Black mass powder
2.2 Recycling different cathode chemistries
2.3 Preparation
2.4 Pre-Treatment
2.5 Comparison of recycling techniques
2.6 Hydrometallurgy
2.7 Pyrometallurgy
2.8 Direct recycling
2.9 Other methods
2.9.1 Mechanochemical Pretreatment
2.9.2 Electrochemical Method
2.9.3 Ionic Liquids
2.9.4 Hybrid hydrometallurgical-direct recycling technologies
2.10 Recycling of Specific Components
2.10.1 Anode (Graphite)
2.10.2 Cathode
2.10.3 Electrolyte
2.10.4 Binder
2.11 Recycling of Beyond Li-ion Batteries
2.11.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes
2.11.2 Li-Metal batteries
2.11.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)
2.11.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)
3 GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Market challenges
3.3 The current market
3.4 Recent market news, funding and developments
3.5 LIB recycler partnerships and supply agreements
3.6 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling
3.6.1 Metal prices
3.6.2 Second-life energy storage
3.6.3 LFP batteries
3.6.4 Other components and materials
3.6.5 Reducing costs
3.6.6 Economics by battery chemistry
3.6.7 Recycling vs second life economics
3.7 Competitive landscape
3.8 Supply chain
3.9 Global capacities, current and planned
3.10 Future outlook
3.11 Global market 2018-2045
4 COMPANY PROFILES (118 company profiles)
