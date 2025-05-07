One-Stop Breast Tumour Diagnosis : KFSHRC Pioneers Same-Visit Biopsy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New CEM method enables immediate biopsy, speeding up breast cancer diagnosis

Riyadh

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully implemented an advanced interventional technique for diagnosing breast tumours that are undetectable by conventional imaging methods. This innovation enables physicians to obtain precise biopsy samples during the same visit, thereby accelerating the diagnostic process and initiating earlier treatment.

This shift in diagnostic approach addresses cases recorded in recent years where certain breast abnormalities could only be identified through contrast-enhanced imaging. Consequently, the hospital has adopted Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) as a precise clinical tool to overcome these diagnostic challenges.

Previously, the standard protocol necessitated scheduling a separate MRI-guided biopsy following initial imaging, often leading to redundant procedures, increased patient burden, higher healthcare costs, and delayed treatment initiation. In contrast, the new CEM-guided approach facilitates immediate and accurate tissue sampling during the same imaging session, eliminating the need for additional appointments.

KFSHRC brings substantial expertise to this advanced modality, having been the first to introduce contrast-enhanced mammography in the Kingdom nearly a decade ago. It remains one of the select healthcare centres in the Middle East that routinely employs this technique in clinical settings, reinforcing its diagnostic ecosystem and expediting treatment decisions with enhanced precision.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="News 79 - pic 1" src="#" alt="News 79 - pic 1" width="620" data-bit="iit" />