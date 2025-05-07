403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow criticizes drone attacks in Sudan
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly condemned drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Sudan's Port Sudan, urging for an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict and calling for dialogue between the country's warring factions. The strikes, carried out by Sudan's paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on Sunday, reportedly damaged an ammunition storage facility at the Osman Digna military air base and surrounding structures.
This attack is the first RSF assault on the Red Sea State capital since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, triggered by a power struggle between the leaders of the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The United Nations reports that more than 12.4 million people have been displaced due to the violence, with millions facing severe food shortages. The death toll in Khartoum alone has been estimated to exceed 60,000.
Moscow, in its statement, expressed its "deep concern" over the ongoing conflict and emphasized that such strikes on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both sides to focus on diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that ensures lasting peace and preserves Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
Port Sudan, long seen as the country’s safest region, has served as a de facto administrative capital amid the widespread destruction in Khartoum. The RSF’s recent seizure of El-Nuhud and Al-Khowei, along with attacks on health workers, signals the ongoing escalation of the conflict, with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo warning that the war is far from over.
This attack is the first RSF assault on the Red Sea State capital since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, triggered by a power struggle between the leaders of the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The United Nations reports that more than 12.4 million people have been displaced due to the violence, with millions facing severe food shortages. The death toll in Khartoum alone has been estimated to exceed 60,000.
Moscow, in its statement, expressed its "deep concern" over the ongoing conflict and emphasized that such strikes on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both sides to focus on diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that ensures lasting peace and preserves Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
Port Sudan, long seen as the country’s safest region, has served as a de facto administrative capital amid the widespread destruction in Khartoum. The RSF’s recent seizure of El-Nuhud and Al-Khowei, along with attacks on health workers, signals the ongoing escalation of the conflict, with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo warning that the war is far from over.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment