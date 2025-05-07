403
Russia, Ukraine plan on conducting direct discussions
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine are reportedly set to hold direct talks in Ankara next week to discuss Black Sea security, according to CNN Turk, which cited unnamed sources within Türkiye’s Defense Ministry. The meetings are said to be scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Turkish Naval Forces headquarters.
However, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has denied that any such talks are planned, calling the reports false in comments to TCH TV channel.
The possibility of renewed dialogue follows earlier U.S.-Russia expert-level discussions in Riyadh, where the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was discussed. Moscow insists that restoring the deal must include lifting Western sanctions on the Russian Agricultural Bank and other financial institutions connected to agricultural exports. A maritime ceasefire is seen as a key step toward broader diplomatic progress in the conflict.
The original grain deal, brokered by the UN and Türkiye in July 2022, allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain in return for easing restrictions on Russian agricultural goods. Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, accusing the West of not honoring its commitments.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has opposed a maritime ceasefire, arguing it would weaken both Ukraine’s leverage and sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled openness to easing some restrictions to revive the deal, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has firmly rejected any sanctions relief until a lasting peace is achieved.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that any truce must align with Russia’s terms, stressing that fairness must be central to any future agreement.
