Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered

Flight3 , the UK's leading Web3 marketing agency, is proud to celebrate its 4th anniversary with substantial achievements that showcase its unmatched position in the British digital landscape.

The past four years have seen Flight3 grow from a bold startup into a global agency, delivering over $10 million in revenue while partnering with some of the most iconic names in Web3, including Coinbase, Solana, VeChain, Optimism, Ondo Finance, Fabric Ventures, Near , and more. With over 100+ client projects delivered and a growing international footprint with offices in London, Lisbon and Cape Town, Flight3 has cemented its place as a true industry leader.

As part of its ongoing evolution, Flight3 is excited to announce key leadership updates:



Luke Courtenay-Smith has been promoted to Managing Director , bringing his deep operational expertise and strategic vision to steer the company through its next phase of scale. Previously MD at Bolt Digital and COO at fintech startup Droplet, he's also a mentor at the Creator Network and a one-time feature in Vogue's David Bailey's 'People Set to Define the Next Decade'.

Olesia Lacko steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer , bringing a decade of experience scaling marketing and operations across Web2 and Web3. Previously at IBM driving digital transformation, she's also led growth at multiple startups and agencies, building teams, systems and sustainable scale. A strategic operator with a bias for action, her appointment means the Flight3 executive team is now 50% women. A new Head of People will be announced soon, reinforcing Flight3's commitment to nurturing talent and culture as the company grows.

Coinciding with its anniversary, Flight3 has also moved into a brand-new London HQ in London Bridge , a fresh space designed to foster collaboration, creativity and innovation.

Flight3 is also gearing up for the 5th edition of Zebu Live , the UK's flagship Web3 summit , which it proudly organises. Set to take place at the iconic Tobacco Dock, this year's event will host 4,500+ in-person attendees and an expected 10,000+ virtual participants , reflecting the growing global appetite for Web3 innovation and thought leadership.

As Flight3 enters its fifth year, the mission is clear: scale faster, deliver better and lead the charge in building the future of decentralised marketing.

About Flight3

is a leading Web3 marketing agency helping blockchain and crypto companies grow, engage and scale their communities in the UK and beyond. Founded in 2020 by a team of Web3 experts and backed by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett , Flight3 offers services across branding, content, community, KOLs, events and performance marketing. With a focus on creative storytelling and data-driven strategy, Flight3 empowers some of the most disruptive projects in the space including Coinbase and VeChain to stand out and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. The agency also founded Zebu Live, the UK's flagship Web3 summit.

Flight3 has received a number of awards over time including CityAM Start-Up of the Year, Marketing Startup Awards National Series Nomination and Best Digital Asset Marketing Agency by The Digital Commonwealth.