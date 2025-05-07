Epson Robots Invests In Blank Beauty To Bring Automation And Retailtainment To The Consumer Space

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By integrating Epson advanced automation solutions – including the T3 All-in-One SCARA Robot, Epson RC+software, Color Control Technology, and Spectroscopic Vision systems – with Blank Beauty's autonomous manufacturing platform, the two companies are pioneering a new model for retail engagement. This collaboration brings together Epson's precision robotics and Blank Beauty's agile, on-demand manufacturing with color matching technology to transform how automated systems produce single-quantity, custom products in real time.

Epson Robots makes strategic investment in Blank Beauty to bring automation and retailtainment to the consumer space.

As part of the co-creation, Epson and Blank Beauty have developed an innovative in-store kiosk terminal capable of manufacturing and dispensing single- and small-quantity, custom-color nail polishes. Powered by Epson's compact and precise T3 robotic arms, the 2' x 2' kiosk delivers a seamless, space-efficient production experience – from real-time color selection to mixing and dispensing – within minutes. The live, visually dynamic process not only delivers a personalized product, but also serves as a retailtainment centerpiece, offering consumers a next-generation customization experience. The kiosk has already been piloted in select locations with a leading national retailer and is gaining strong traction.

"This is a powerful example of how Epson technology is entering new frontiers – delivering scalable customization, reducing costs and enhancing customer engagement," said Rick Brookshire, Director of Robotics at Epson America, Inc. "Our investment in Blank Beauty through Epson X underscores the active role Epson Robots is taking to drive innovation in production, distribution and consumer experiences across industries."

Beyond in-store experiences, the Epson and Blank Beauty collaboration extends to e-commerce, where Epson-powered equipment integrated with web applications to fully automate the process – from color formulation and mixing to packaging and shipment of online orders.

"We built Blank Beauty as a platform for customized manufacturing, and to do it right, we needed a partner with flexibility, stability and proven technology. APTUS DesignWorks, a longtime trusted design partner, introduced Epson as the ideal technology partner to achieve our vision," said Charles Brandon, co-founder and CEO, Blank Beauty, Inc. "Along with Kirker Enterprises as our supplier partner and Evolution VC Partners, an industry leading venture capital fund, Epson has been essential in helping us take our concept to final deployment in just six months. Epson automation solutions made it possible to take true innovation and transform it into retailtainment."

Looking ahead, Epson and Blank Beauty plan to expand their offering beyond nail polish to include other customizable cosmetics like gel nail products, liquid foundations and lip glosses. By leveraging Epson's advanced Color Control Technology, the collaboration aims to deliver precise, high-value personalization across a growing range of industries. Future applications may also extend to categories like custom paints, aromatherapy and fragrance products and skincare – broadening the impact of robotics in the consumer experience landscape.

About Blank Beauty

Blank Beauty is a technology platform enabling the on-demand manufacturing of customized consumer packaged goods. From precision color mixing and labeling to full automation, Blank Beauty offers an end-to-end solution that operates both online and in physical retail spaces. Customers across the U.S. can order personalized products through the company's e-commerce platform, while in-store experiences bring robotics out of the warehouse and directly into the hands of consumers. With tens of thousands of people interacting with its robotic systems each month, Blank Beauty is redefining personalization in beauty and beyond. For more information, visit .

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

