'Brink Of Wider Conflict': How World Media Covered India's Operation Sindoor In Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's strikes on Pakistan have left the world worried. The Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor " on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 in retaliation to the terror attack that had killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir' Pahalgam two week ago.

The Ministry of Defence said Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of "Operation Sindoor".

The attack lasted for 25 minutes. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the ministry said in a press release shared at 1:44 am on Wednesday.

Pakistan retaliated by violating the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajauri area of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, seven people were killed and 38 others were injured as the Pakistan Army pounded dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

CNN, an US-based news channel said India and Pakistan are on the "brink of wider conflict".

Credit: CNN

Meanwhile, the New York Times analysed how "India vs. Pakistan Is Also US vs China When It Comes to Arms Sales". The report stated that“Increasing military support to India from the West and to Pakistan from China signals a shift in global alignments - and another potential flashpoint.”

The Washington Post cited analysts as warning about "the risk of escalation is rising."

Chinese state media Global Times focused on Pakistan's claim and version around India's "Operation Sindoor ".

Meanwhile, Russia's TASS news agency reported on details of "Operation Sindoor" shared by the Indian government. It used headlines such as: "India accuses Pakistan of harboring militants after launching military operation";“India uses its right to prevent more terror attacks from Pakistan - top diplomat”

Iranian media IRNA headlined its report as: "India conducts strikes on Pakistani territory". The headline on Tehran Times' website read, "India strikes three sites inside Pakistan."

How world leaders reacted to Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump was among the first to react to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan terror groups. He said he hopes that the hostilities will end "very quickly".

“It's a shame,” Trump was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He said,“We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.”

"They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said. Asked if he has any message for the countries, he said,“No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum military restraint" from India and Pakistan, saying the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two countries.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the secretary-general's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Russia also expressed deep concern at the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan.“We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates asked India and Pakistan“to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace,” according to a statement from UAE Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar posted on X, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

Beside, China said it "finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable." Beijing raised concerns over the ongoing India-Pakistan situation.

"India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They're both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," China's Foreign Ministry was quoted by GLobal Times as saying.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is following“with deep concern the continuing escalation between India and Pakistan and calls for resolving the crisis through diplomatic means.”

(With inputs from agencies)