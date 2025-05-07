Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10 Members Of Jem Chief Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Missile Attack: Report


2025-05-07 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lahore- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur, news agency PTI reported.

A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.

The statement further mentioned that the attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar's close associates and his mother, along with two other close companions.

“This act of brutality has broken all boundaries. There should be no expectation of mercy now,” it added.

Bahawalpur became the hub of the JeM after the release of Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999.

In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar a“global terrorist” after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the JeM chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

The elusive Azhar, who has not been seen in public since April 2019, is believed to be hiding in a“safe place” in Bahawalpur.

The group has been involved in a series of terror attacks in India, including the Parliament attack in 2001, the strike on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000, the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016 and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that all those injured in the Bahawalpur attack have been shifted to Victoria Hospital and given the best treatment.

The Pakistan military said that 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the attack.

