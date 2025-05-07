MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Forklift collisions cost UK businesses over £100 million annually in workplace injury claims and equipment damage, according to HSE statistics. SharpEagle Technology, a leading provider of industrial safety solutions, has announced a significant breakthrough in warehouse safety across the UK. Facilities that adopted SharpEagle'shave reported up to 70% reduction in forklift-related accidents, marking a major milestone in workplace safety.

With over 1,300 forklift-related incidents reported to HSE each year, many involving serious injuries, UK regulators are pushing for smarter safety solutions. Traditional mirrors and cameras frequently fail in:



Rainy loading docks

Dusty manufacturing plants Crowded retail distribution centres

The system, which uses radar sensors to monitor blind spots and detect real-time movement around forklifts, has proven to be a game changer in accident prevention. It immediately alerts operators through visual and audible signals when people or objects enter dangerous proximity zones, reducing the likelihood of collisions, especially in busy loading docks and narrow warehouse aisles.

“In a typical warehouse, poor visibility and human error can lead to severe accidents. Our technology gives operators real-time awareness they didn't have before, UK Business Head of.“The impact has been measurable. Clients report fewer incidents, improved productivity, and safer working conditions.”

The Radar Blind Spot Detection System has quickly gained popularity among UK logistics providers, manufacturing units, and retail distribution centres-sectors where high forklift traffic and pedestrian movement often intersect.

By integrating with existing forklift infrastructure, the system offers cost-effective safety enhancement without the need for vehicle replacement. It is also compatible with SharpEagle's wider range of forklift safety solutions, including AI-based camera systems and anti-collision lights.

In addition to preventing injuries, the deployment of radar-based detection systems has helped warehouses comply with UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) guidelines. Several facilities have seen a reduction in insurance claims and premiums, along with fewer incidents of lost workdays due to injury.

“Workplace safety is not just a legal requirement-it's a business imperative.“This technology ensures companies are equipped to meet the demands of a modern, high-speed supply chain without compromising on the well-being of their workforce.”

