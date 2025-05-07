Cinc Syrskyi: Over 1,300 Combat Engagements Have Occurred On Frontline Since Beginning Of May
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
“With each destroyed invader, we bring a just peace closer to Ukraine,” the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief emphasized and thanked all units of the Defense Forces for their professional combat work.Read also: CinC Syrskyi : Kursk operation has achieved most objectives, honors military with awards
As Ukrinform reported, Syrskyi said that the Kursk operation had achieved most of its goals.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
