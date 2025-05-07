Operation Sindoor: Air India, Indigo Cancel Flights In THESE Airports Till May 10 - Check Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India and Indigo have cancelled flights to and from some airports, including Srinagar and Amritsar, until May 10 following Operation Sindoor , where armed forces launched military strikes in nine locations of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

Air India cancels flights to and from 9 airports

"Air India flights to and from the following stations, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following a notification from aviation authorities on the closure of these airports," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India also informed that passengers who have valid tickets for travel during this time will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Indigo cancels flights to and from 10 airports

Indigo Airlines has cancelled flights to and from 10 airports till May 10 in accordance with the guidelines of aviation authorities.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote,“In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we're in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May.”

Earlier, Air India informed that the flights to and from these nine airports were cancelled till 12 noon on Wednesday, May 7, while two international flights via Amritsar were diverted to Delhi. The recent directives by Indian airlines come after Operation Sindoor , which took place during the early hours of Wednesday, May 7 following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

SpiceJet cancels flights to and from 6 airports

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has cancelled flights to and from six airports on May 7.

“Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinaga , Jammu, Kangra, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled for 7th May'25, SpiceJet. The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability)," SpiceJet wrote on X.

Akasa Air cancels flights to and from Srinagar

Apart from Air India and Indigo, Akasa Air has cancelled flights to and from Srinagar .

“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Srinagar airport has been closed for civil operations. As a result, our flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled,” Akasa Air wrote on X.