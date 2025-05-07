403
Pakistan Expresses Opposition to Indian Airstrikes
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Pakistan called in the Indian charge d'affaires stationed in Islamabad to express strong opposition to military operations conducted by India the previous night.
These airstrikes targeted various areas and led to the death of at least 26 individuals, as reported by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In an official statement, the ministry asserted, "It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations."
Pakistan emphasized its rejection of what it described as India's "baseless justifications for its hostile conduct," stating it would not accept such explanations.
The ministry further warned the Indian government, saying, "The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability."
This caution reflects growing concern over heightened military activity in the region.
The Indian government earlier confirmed that it had carried out midnight assaults on urban areas located in Pakistan and the territory of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
In response, Pakistani authorities declared that the operation was a breach of its territorial rights and reiterated their entitlement to respond as necessary.
According to Pakistan’s military sources, the assault led to the deaths of at least 26 people, including women and minors, and injured 46 others.
On the Indian side, reports indicated that seven citizens were killed and 35 wounded during an exchange of gunfire near the contested boundary in Kashmir.
This surge in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations follows the deadly April 22 incident in Pahalgam, a region within Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives.
India has attributed that attack to Pakistan, alleging involvement through cross-border connections.
