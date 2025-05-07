VISTAJET AND DR. BARBARA STURM

UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

A COLLABORATION THAT GIVES NEW MEANING TO SKINCARE AT HIGH ALTITUDE

London, May 7, 2025 – VistaJet, the world's first and only global private aviation company, today announces an exclusive global partnership with Dr. Barbara Sturm, the globally renowned German doctor, aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer.

VistaJet and Dr. Barbara Sturm have created a suite of tailored solutions for maintaining radiant and healthy skin at high altitude, from expert-led training for VistaJet's Cabin Hosts to bespoke facial treatments at 40,000 feet, with a focus on longevity.

Available on board, at select Vista House locations and at Dr. Barbara Sturm's global Spa & Boutiques, this collaboration introduces a new era of high-performance pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight wellness, ensuring VistaJet Members can enjoy the benefits of scientifically proven skincare, in the air and on the ground.

The first result of the collaboration is the exclusive Dr. Barbara Sturm x VistaJet In-Flight Kit, a selection of skincare essentials for the VistaJet cabin that combat the dehydrating effects of air travel. Developed to support skin health at altitude, the kit containing: Balancing Toner, Everything Eye Patches, Face Mask, Hyaluronic Serum, Face Cream, & Lip Balm, will be available across the Vista Members' fleet, ensuring Members arrive at their destinations refreshed and rejuvenated. Conveniently, the product assortment fits comfortably in a handbag or suitcase for on-the-go requirements after the flight –– whether for a skiing adventure, yachting escapade or in between business meetings in different time zones.





Additionally, all 590 VistaJet Cabin Hosts worldwide will be professionally trained by Dr. Barbara Sturm's Learning & Development team, equipping them with in-depth expertise on skincare at high altitude. Select Cabin Hosts, trained at an advanced level, will be qualified to perform the world's first in-flight facial treatments, exclusively available to VistaJet Members aboard the Global 7500 at select locations.

ENHANCING PRE- AND POST-FLIGHT SKINCARE

Pre-Flight Personalized Facial: VistaJet Members will receive a complimentary STURM skin analyzer and Express Facial Treatment at a Dr. Barbara Sturm Spa & Boutique in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, New York (SoHo and Upper East Side), London and Düsseldorf.

Privileges at Destination: All VistaJet Members will be granted honorary access to PRIVÉ, Dr. Barbara Sturm's invite-only membership program, offering personalized skincare consultations, VIP experiences, and priority access to new products and events. Post-Flight Care: Dr. Barbara Sturm's globally-renowned skincare will be integrated into Vista House experiences at select Formula One and World Endurance Championship events, further enhancing the lifestyle offerings for VistaJet Members during the racing season.



“VistaJet is renowned for setting new benchmarks in the flight experience” said Matteo Atti, Global Chief Marketing Officer at VistaJet.“To seriously address the impact of travel on the skin, we joined forces with Dr. Barbara Sturm, the global authority in science-backed skincare, to deliver the most advanced, results-driven treatments available - seamlessly integrated before, during, and after every flight. As a leader in service excellence, we aim to provide pioneering solutions that support our Members in their fast-paced, global lives.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm added:“The high-altitude environment presents unique challenges for the skin, from dehydration to increased sensitivity. By combining our science-based skincare solutions with VistaJet's unparalleled service, we are setting a new standard for skincare across the globe.”

This long-term partnership represents a fusion of private aviation and high-performance skincare. As VistaJet continues to redefine the private jet experience, the collaboration with Dr. Barbara Sturm ensures that Members arrive seamlessly at their destination feeling their absolute best, no matter their flight mission.

ABOU T VISTAJET:

VistaJet is part of Vista - the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, which includes the largest fleet of Global 7500s. Offering the best aircraft in each cabin class, clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.

With a dedicated Client Services and Cabin team available 24/7, clients enjoy a fully personalized flight with seamless continuity from the ground to the air. Every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host as well as two pilots in the flight deck to provide optimal safety and comfort on board.

VistaJet Program Members have guaranteed access to the Vista Members' fleet while paying only for the hours they fly - a smart alternative to ownership and fractional flying.

More VistaJet information and news at

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S. -registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

ABOU T DR . BARBAR A STURM

The Founder of Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics

Dr. Barbara Sturm is a globally-renowned German doctor, aesthetics expert and anti- inflammatory pioneer with a background in orthopedic research. Dr. Sturm studied Medicine and Sports at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf before beginning her medical career in orthopedics. She worked as part of a team that developed cutting- edge treatments for inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis, using the body's own proteins and healing factors to stop the inflammatory process and help heal joint tissue.

In 2002, Dr. Sturm translated the science from her clinical research and orthopedic practice into the field of aesthetics.“Aesthetics is a combination of art and science, and it is a fascinating challenge with immediate and very gratifying results for patients,” says Dr. Sturm.“I started by injecting Hyaluronic Acid and Botox which provided great results, but I kept thinking that it would be an amazing additional anti-aging booster for the skin to mix these compounds with the body's own anti-inflammatory healing factors, as we did in orthopedic medicine.” In 2002 she created her MCX treatment, a Platelet- Rich Plasma (PRP) facial now recognized by many as the 'Blood Facial,' followed shortly by her famous 'MC1' cream; a bespoke, plasma-based moisturizer that harnesses the power of the body's own proteins in a skin healing formula. Dr. Sturm's patients required an entire, science-based and effective skincare regimen, and seeing no such products available on the market, Dr. Sturm went into the lab and created her own. In 2014, she invented her full anti-inflammatory collection, and Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics was born.

Today, Dr. Sturm has seven DR. BARBARA STURM SPA & BOUTIQUES worldwide, including London, New York, Miami, and LA, which are home to her high-performance treatments and serve as education hubs for her patients. Her Molecular Cosmetics collection is built on 25 years of scientific research with over 300 products and more than 5,000 carefully curated skincare routines that have gained global recognition and a cult following. All Dr. Barbara Sturm products are free of synthetic fragrances, harsh preservatives and parabens, are cruelty-free and suitable for all skin types and concerns.

THE PILLARS OF THE STURM SCIENTIFIC PHILOSOPHY

ANTI-INFLAMMATION - to reduce inflammatory influences both externally and internally, it is important to avoid aggressive skincare ingredients and to adopt an anti-inflammatory lifestyle.

HYDRATION | NUTRITION - optimally hydrated skin boosts the skin barrier function making it less prone to skin dysfunctions including breakouts, redness and irritation.

TELOMERASE ACTIVATION - Telomeres are DNA structures that affect how we age. Studies have shown that natural compounds, like Purslane, have a positive effect on Telomere health.

EXOSOMES - Exosomes are key mediators in cell-to-cell communication that play pivotal roles in reducing inflammation, encouraging skin regeneration for a healthy complexion.

SKINCARE FORMULATED WITH MOLECULAR SCIENCE

