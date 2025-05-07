Oculis To Present At Upcoming May Investor Conferences
Bio€quity Europe
May 12-14, 2025; Bruges, Belgium
Company update by Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, on May 14 at 11am CET
Bank of America Healthcare Conference
May 13-15, 2025; Las Vegas, USA
Fireside chat with Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 14 at 3pm PT
H.C. Wainwright Annual BioConnect at Nasdaq
May 20, 2025; New York, USA
Company update by Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 20 at 9:30am ET
Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum
May 27, 2025; Virtual
Fireside chat with Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 27 at 1pm ET
The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.
Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.
About Oculis
Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.
For more information, please visit:
Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
Media Relations
ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous
Legal Disclaimer:
