Nomad Esim Drives Global Connectivity And Makes Travel Seamless

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad eSIM , a business line of LotusFlare , continues to see strong growth by delivering high-speed global connectivity to international travelers. Since its launch in 2021, Nomad eSIM has rapidly become the go-to solution for travelers seeking reliable, affordable internet access in 200+ destinations worldwide.

Customers use Nomad to save up to 70% compared to traditional roaming charges, avoid bill shock, and activate eSIMs in seconds. The product has earned a 4.8-star rating on the Apple App Store and widespread word-of-mouth referrals.

Building on this consumer momentum, Nomad proudly launched its Nomad Enterprise eSIM portal in 2024. This portal provides businesses with a centralized solution to efficiently manage, assign, and monitor connectivity for their employees. Adoption has been positive, with businesses from financial services and manufacturing, to travel and pharma all leveraging Nomad to optimize their employee travel and reduce employee roaming costs.

Equally transformative is Nomad's eSIMfx service, which enables brands like OTAs, airlines, and fintech to integrate eSIMs into their offerings. Partners can offer seamless global connectivity with minimal development effort through robust APIs, SDKs, or no-code microsites. This unlocks new revenue streams, drives customer loyalty with travel benefits, and positions partner brands as all-in-one travel solutions. By partnering with eSIMfx, businesses can boost revenue and tap into the growing demand for global connectivity.

"Global eSIM connectivity is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a necessity to modern businesses," says Shern Ng, Head of Product at Nomad. "Nomad eSIM is at the forefront of this transformation, empowering companies and travelers to connect seamlessly wherever their journey takes them. Simultaneously, we enable businesses to offer true connectivity as part of their service."

With more exciting features for consumers and businesses launching in 2025, Nomad eSIM remains committed to innovation and expansion. It is poised to continue its success in leading the global connectivity space across both consumer and enterprise markets.

About Nomad:

Nomad , a business unit of LotusFlare Inc., simplifies global travel by providing affordable, high-speed, mobile data services in over 200 destinations worldwide. With flexible data plans at local rates, Nomad eliminates expensive roaming charges. Travellers can browse data plans for their upcoming trip, install and activate eSIM in seconds, and connect to a 5G network upon arrival.

