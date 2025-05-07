More Than 400 Merchants Within the Network Gain Access to Jscrambler's Leading Client-Side Protection for Skimming Prevention and Compliance

MINNEAPOLIS and PORTO, Portugal, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elavon , a global leader in payment processing, and Jscrambler , a pioneer in client-side protection and compliance, today announced a partnership to help merchants comply with PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1. Through this agreement, Elavon's network of more than 400 merchants can leverage Jscrambler's Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform to safeguard their business from escalating web skimming attacks.

The client-side protection market is growing rapidly due to significant rises in web skimming attacks, including Magecart attacks, that target payment pages and cardholder data. According to a report from Recorded Future's Insikt Group, Magecart infections surged by 103% over the first half of 2024. As a result, the e-commerce and payment industries face increasing pressure to secure client-side environments, driven by the escalation ign attacks and also PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, which mandate script inventory management and tamper detection.

Using Jscrambler's Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform and PCI DSS solution, merchants can meet PCI DSS requirements while preventing web skimming attacks, securing payment pages, and maintaining compliance efficiently. Now, through this collaboration, the two companies combine Elavon's extensive experience as a global leader in payment processing with Jscrambler's innovative technologies to address the critical need for robust payment security.

"Our vast network of merchants is increasingly aware of the growing threats targeting payment pages and the growing urgency to take action by following the guidance set forth by PCI DSS and specifically requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1," said Andrew McCarroll, PCIP Customer Payment Security Executive, Elavon. "By partnering with Jscrambler, Elavon is offering merchants easy access to Jscrambler's PCI DSS solution. Built on Jscrambler's decade of client-side security experience and its role as a trusted PCI SSC advisor, the solution secures payment environments so merchants can fend off skimming attacks and ensure ongoing customer trust."

Jscrambler's PCI DSS solution delivers the following capabilities:



Script Management: Auto-discovers and authorizes payment page scripts, reducing manual approvals by grouping vendor behaviors.

Skimming Prevention: Blocks unauthorized data access in real-time, protecting against web skimming and formjacking.

Tamper Detection: Monitors HTTP headers and page content, alerting on unauthorized changes via email, SIEM, or Slack.

Hybrid Architecture: Supports agentless and agent-based deployment for flexibility, enabling rapid compliance for complex or acquired payment pages.

PCI DSS Expertise: Provides direct access to former PCI Security Standards Council members and a strong bench of PCI DSS experts. QSA Alliance Program: Provides access to enablement sessions, assessor forums, and inventory reports to streamline audits.

"As attackers increase their focus on merchants' payment pages, Elavon is not only raising awareness, it's taking action to help deliver solutions to mitigate these damaging attacks," said Carlos Gonçalves, VP of Partnerships & Growth at Jscrambler. "Their trust in our PCI DSS compliance expertise and our innovative platform will enable us to bring Jscrambler's industry-leading client-side protection to Elavon's merchants, strengthening their payment security and the larger digital payment ecosystem."

On May 20, Jscrambler and Elavon will be hosting a webinar titled "Mastering PCI DSS Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1: Practical Solutions for Merchant Compliance", where executives will delve into the value of the partnership in greater detail while providing additional insights on PCI DSS v4.0.1 requirements and Jscrambler's PCI DSS solution. The session will feature John Elliott (Jscrambler Security Advisor), Gareth Bowker (Jscrambler Technical Advisor), and Andrew McCarroll (Elavon PCIP Customer Payment Security Executive) and include a Q&A session for all attendees. For more information on the webinar, visit here .

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB ), the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely online with JavaScript. Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with the new version 4 of PCI DSS. Jscrambler's Iframe Integrity empowers PSPs to deliver seamless protection, PCI DSS compliance, and SAQ A eligibility to merchants. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online.

For more information, visit , or follow Jscrambler on LinkedIn or X .

