Ferrari Warns About US Tariff Risks
(MENAFN) Ferrari experienced a notable increase in its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, while also issuing a caution regarding possible challenges stemming from U.S. trade tariffs that could influence its income in 2025.
The renowned Italian manufacturer of high-end sports cars disclosed a net income of EURO412 million (equivalent to USD466.3 million) for the first quarter.
This marks a 17 percent surge compared to the same timeframe in the prior year.
However, the company highlighted concerns that the enforcement of U.S. duties on European Union vehicle imports could negatively impact its financial results.
“The (2025) guidance is subject to a potential risk of 50 basis points reduction on profitability percentage margins (EBIT and EBITDA margins), in relation to the update of the commercial policy following the introduction of import tariffs on EU cars into the USA,” Ferrari stated in its financial report.
Ferrari’s forecast for 2025 includes an adjusted earnings per share of EURO8.6, total revenues exceeding EURO7 billion, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of no less than EURO2.68 billion.
“Another year is off to a great start,” said CEO Benedetto Vigna in a released comment.
“In the first quarter of 2025, with very few incremental shipments year on year, all key metrics recorded double-digit growth, underscoring a strong profitability driven by our product mix and continued demand for personalizations,” he added.
Meanwhile, the fluctuating tariff policies under U.S. President Donald Trump have been creating turbulence for premium car manufacturers.
