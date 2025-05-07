Metaplanet Deepens Bitcoin Commitment With $53M Acquisition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-listed investment firm, has fortified its position in the cryptocurrency market by acquiring an additional 555 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $53.4 million. This purchase was financed through the issuance of zero-coupon bonds to EVO FUND, raising $25 million, which was entirely allocated to the Bitcoin acquisition at an average price of $96,134 per coin.

This strategic move elevates Metaplanet's total Bitcoin holdings to 2,235 BTC, positioning the company as one of the top 15 publicly traded entities globally in terms of Bitcoin reserves. The firm has set an ambitious target to amass 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, with a longer-term goal of reaching 21,000 BTC by 2026, aligning with Bitcoin's capped supply of 21 million coins.

Metaplanet's aggressive accumulation strategy mirrors the approach of U.S.-based Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, which has been a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin investment. Since adopting the Bitcoin Standard in April 2024, Metaplanet has experienced significant growth, with its market capitalization increasing by 7,000% and its shareholder base expanding to over 50,000.

The company's financial performance has also seen a substantial boost, achieving a record-breaking 309.82% BTC yield in Q4 2024. Metaplanet measures its performance using BTC yield, focusing on the growth of Bitcoin per share rather than traditional fiat metrics. This approach underscores the company's commitment to maximizing shareholder value in Bitcoin terms.

To fund its Bitcoin acquisitions, Metaplanet has employed innovative financial instruments, including the issuance of moving strike warrants and zero-coupon bonds. These tools have allowed the company to raise capital without incurring interest-bearing liabilities, thereby optimizing its capital structure and reducing financial risks.

Metaplanet's CEO, Simon Gerovich, has emphasized the company's mission to lead the Bitcoin renaissance in Japan and emerge as a global leader in Bitcoin treasury operations. The firm plans to utilize a mix of loans, equity, and convertible bonds to achieve its Bitcoin accumulation goals, reflecting a flexible and strategic approach to capital markets.

The company's aggressive Bitcoin strategy has not gone unnoticed, with analysts projecting that Bitcoin could reach or surpass $200,000 by the end of 2025. Metaplanet's bold moves are seen as a response to this bullish outlook, positioning the firm to capitalize on potential market gains.

Metaplanet's stock performance has mirrored its Bitcoin strategy, with shares surging by over 4,000% in the past year. The company is set to be included in the MSCI Japan Index, a move expected to attract more investors and enhance its market presence.

