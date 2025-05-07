India Shall Never Tolerate Terrorism: FM Sitharaman Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', describing it as a decisive and strong response against terrorism and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to pursuing every perpetrator of terror.

Taking to social media platform X, FM Sitharaman posted,“The 'Operation Sindoor' is a strong response by Indian Army - hitting at the terror hubs in Pakistan. India shall never tolerate terrorism. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure every perpetrator of terror is pursued.”

Her remarks came after India carried out 'Operation Sindoor', a high-precision military operation targeting nine terror infrastructure sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir. The strike was a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to officials, the operation was executed with surgical precision and was closely monitored by PM Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior military commanders.

According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian Army's spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focussed and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."

The operation was intentionally designed to avoid escalation, with no civilian or Pakistani military infrastructure affected.

The Indian Army added that“Justice is served. Jai Hind,” underlining the symbolic and strategic impact of the mission.

'Operation Sindoor' marks one of India's most significant cross-border counter-terror operations since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, reaffirming India's resolve to fight terrorism with strength, strategy, and restraint.