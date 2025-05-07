IPL 2025: Head Coach Ponting Calls Owen ‘Exciting Package’ As He Replaces Maxwell In PBKS Squad

MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, May 7 (IANS) Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has lauded new recruit Mitchell Owen as an "exciting package" after the Australian all-rounder was announced as Glenn Maxwell's replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2025. Ponting, who has kept close tabs on Owen's development in the Big Bash League, expressed confidence in the 23-year-old's ability to slot into the Kings' dynamic setup.

Welcoming Owen to the team, Ponting said, "I think we're all very happy to add Mitchell Owen to our squad for the back end of this season. He's been really impressive in the BBL with the Hobart Hurricanes, someone that I've watched very closely, especially over the last 12 months. Our other assistant coach here, James Hopes, has worked with him at the Hurricanes," Ponting said.

"He's a very exciting player, a very exciting package. He is someone who can bat in lots of different positions in the order and can bowl some very handy medium pace as well, which will be really good for us. I'm really excited to have him as part of the group and looking forward to him getting over here sooner rather than later," he added.

Owen, who has joined PBKS for Rs 3 crore, has featured in 34 T20 matches, amassing 646 runs at a healthy strike rate. His record includes two centuries, with a highest score of 108, highlighting his ability to play match-winning knocks in the middle order. With the ball, he adds utility with 10 wickets in the format, offering a seam-bowling option.

"I am really excited to be given the opportunity to join the Punjab Kings and I can't wait to get over there and get stuck in," said Owen on joining the team.

"We believe Mitch Owen has the skillset and temperament to thrive in the IPL. He's an exciting young talent with a bright future, and we're looking forward to seeing him showcase his abilities in our setup," said Satish Menon, the CEO of Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday.