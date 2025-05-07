Tekntrash Robotics And Sharp Group Launch Humanoid Robot Pilot For Smarter Recycling

Worker capturing movement data at recycling plant to train humanoid robot

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TeknTrash Robotics, a UK-based company pioneeringAIpowered robotics and motion intelligence for waste management, has partnered withleading environmental services provider Sharp Group to begin real-world testing ofALPHA-an advanced humanoid robot designed to transform how we sort waste.Through this, at Sharp Group's state-of-the-art facility in Rainham, East London, wherecurrently they handle and process 2.800 tonnes of waste a week, which includes plastic,paper, glass, metal, general, stone and more - ideal for developing new technology to assistwith waste segregation. Frontline workers are now equipped with Meta Quest 3 headsetsthat record their movements during daily operations. Using an app developed by TeknTrash,Sharp Group workers are capturing detailed motion data-including posture, hand and fingerarticulation, and synchronised video-to train next-generation AI robotic models.This data will then be used in ALPHA (Automated Litter Processing HumanoidAssistant), a new class of humanoid robot capable of taking over waste selection tasks thatare repetitive, unsanitary, and hazardous.In fact, the waste and recycling sector is among the most hazardous industries in the UK: inthe 2018/19 period, 4.5% of workers in this sector suffered from work-related ill health, afigure notably higher than the all-industry average of 3.1%. Additionally, the rate of non-fatalworkplace injuries stood at 3.4%, surpassing the 1.8% average across all industries.Alarmingly, the sector's fatal injury rate is 17 times higher than the all-industry average, withseven fatal injuries reported in 2018/19Also, humans sort waste at an average rate of 30 to 40 picks per minute, but fatigue anddecision fatigue lead to errors. Contamination items mixed with recyclables remains apersistent issue, with single-stream recycling (where all recyclables are collected in one bin)resulting in about 25% of material being contaminated, rendering it unsellable. In 2022,England dry recycling declined by 7.1% (0.4 million tonnes), partly due to quality issuesaffecting resale value.Robots, by contrast, achieve higher purity rates, reducing bale rejection rates and boostingprofitability. And this is where ALPHA plays a role, by working anywhere where waste isbeing handled: initially picking it up from the conveyor belts in recycling plants, and latercarrying garbage cans to the truck, lifting up weights in processing plants, etc. As such, atthis stage, ALPHA is being trained to identify waste from conveyor belts at recycling plants,selecting them by material (paper, plastic, etc) and by brand. And, unlike traditional solutionsthat use robotic arms that are stationary, ALPHA is built for mobility, dexterity, andperception-trained to mirror human hands and precision.“Our goal is to build a smarter, more sustainable future where waste isn't just managed-it'sunderstood,” said Al Costa, CEO at TeknTrash.“We plan to deploy the same solution in1000 plants all across europe, all connected to the cloud, in order to build a huge dataset ofactions related to recycling so we can deploy in ALPHA. Through partnerships like this, we'returning advanced robotics into real-world sustainability impact.”A Smarter, Safer, Scalable SolutionALPHA is trained using real-time motion data collected from recycling operatives via VRheadsets and the data is sent in real time to cloud servers. The data is then processedthrough IsaacLab and deployed to NVIDIA's GR00T framework for real-time inference. And,by shifting computationally intensive tasks like image recognition and movement planning toa centralised cloud server, the robot can run on lightweight, energy-efficient hardware-extending battery life and improving runtime reliability. Equipped with hyperspectral visionplaced at the start of the conveyor belt, ALPHA tracks waste items earlier and moreaccurately than solutions which use regular RBGD cameras. Finally, unlike suction-basedsystems, ALPHA's grippers, trained through VR to mirror human hand dexterity, are able tograb more waste and, thus, increase recycling rates.The humanoid system moves autonomously along rails, coordinates with multiple units, andadapts dynamically to operational conditions. This design solves common problems intraditional waste sorting robotics-lack of flexibility, poor accuracy, and high maintenance-while setting a new standard for industrial humanoid applications.Real-World Impact, Right Now“We're thrilled to be working with TeknTrash on such an innovative and forward-thinking project,”said Chelsea Sharp, Director at Sharp Group.“The integration of AI and robotics into wastemanagement has the potential to completely transform the industry. Not only will this technologymake recycling faster and safer, but it also opens up incredible possibilities for improvingtransparency and accountability through detailed waste data. We're proud to be part ofsomething that could truly reshape how the world thinks about waste.”A Leading Site for Innovation and SustainabilitySharp Group operates one of the most technologically advanced recycling facilities inGreater London. The Rainham site offers full-service waste collection, sorting, and recyclingoperations and is equipped with smart weighing systems, automated handlers, andenvironmental monitoring tools. Its commitment to innovation and environmentalresponsibility makes it the ideal testing ground for TeknTrash's robotics.Through this partnership, data will be captured during the next 6 months, and then, afterpassing quality metrics, fed into NVIDIA Isaac Lab, a leading robot training platform, togenerate a model which will then fed back into an ATLAS humanoid mimicking the samemovements.And this partnership is more than a pilot. The Rainham site serves as a co-development hubwhere robotic training, AI validation, and system iteration occur in parallel with dailyoperations. Once testing concludes, Sharp Group will act as the launchpad for ALPHA'sbroader rollout across the UK and in 1000 plants in Europe in the next 24 months.The project is also a blueprint for how humanoid robotics and AI can seamlessly integrateinto traditional waste workflows to create tangible environmental and operationalimprovements.Media EnquiriesTeknTrashRuiyan Xu – Media Manager – ...Mobile: +44 7421 72717737th Floor, 1 Canada Square, London E14 5AASharp GroupRyan Jones – Project Manager – ...Telephone: 01708 555666Unit, 6D Albright Industrial Estate, Rainham RM13 9BUFurther photos and videos available at

Ruiyan Xu

TeknTrash Robotics

+44 7421 727177

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.