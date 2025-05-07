403
New Delhi inspects influencers as Pakistan tensions surge
(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, an Indian parliamentary committee has expressed concerns about the potential misuse of social media platforms by influencers, suggesting that they may be working against India's national interests. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has called on government ministries to provide details on potential actions to ban such social media platforms under India's IT regulatory laws. The committee has set a deadline of May 8 for ministries to submit their responses.
The concerns primarily stem from a series of critical posts on platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube, particularly following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. On May 1, India blocked the social media accounts of numerous Pakistani actors, athletes, and news outlets.
In addition, by the end of April, India had blocked 16 YouTube channels, including those of prominent Pakistani news outlets such as Geo News, Dawn, Raftar, Bol News, ARY News, and Samaa TV. The government cited the spread of sensitive information and the promotion of false and misleading narratives about India and its military in the aftermath of the attack.
Several Pakistani celebrities, including popular figures like actress Mahira Khan and singer-actor Ali Zafar, who has appeared in Bollywood films, have also faced restrictions, with their Instagram accounts being blocked. According to the Hindustan Times, around a dozen Pakistani actors have been affected by the ban, limiting their online visibility in India. India has over 500 million Instagram users and 531 million WhatsApp users. Pakistani authorities have yet to comment on the bans.
